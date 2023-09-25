Go Inside the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: See How the New iPhones Look and Work

The iPhone 15 lineup has new colors
The iPhone 15, unveiled Sept. 12, comes in five new colors with a matte finish. Here's a look at the lineup.
There's a pink iPhone 15
Apple finally added a pink iPhone to its lineup.
Apple iPhone 15 port
The new iPhone 15 comes equipped with a USB-C port. The battery also has all-day battery life.
iPhone 15 sizes
The iPhone 15 is available in two sizes: The iPhone 15 measures 6.1 inches while the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches.
iPhone FineWoven case and MagSafe wallet
Apple's new FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 come with MagSafe wallet options.
iPhone 15 screen
The screen on the iPhone 15 is water- and dust-resistant and has a ceramic shield.
iPhone 15 Dynamic Island
Before, the Dynamic Island has only been available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, but it's now coming to the iPhone 15.
iPhone 15 Dynamic Island
Take a look at how the Dynamic Island changes based on your iPhone activity.
iPhone 15 camera
The iPhone 15 camera gives users more zoom options and a 48 megapixel sensor for the main camera.
iPhone 15 price
Unexpectedly, the price isn't changing for new iPhones. You can get an iPhone 15 for $799 or iPhone 15 Plus for $899 in the US.
iPhone 15 Pro has an Action button
Probably one of the most exciting features and biggest changes with the iPhone 15 Pro is the Action button on the side of the phone. Instead of only acting as a silencer, the new button that you press instead of toggle can be used for a variety of shortcuts.
iPhone 15 Pro with StandBy Mode
StandBy Mode is now available for all iPhone users with iOS 17, but the feature works best with models like the iPhone 15 Pro that support an always-on display.
iPhone 15 Pro sizes
The iPhone 15 Pro models come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes and have the "thinnest borders ever."
iPhone 15 Pro cameras
The iPhone Pro 15 Max features a new periscope camera that offers 5x telephoto zoom.
iPhone 15 Pro display
Here's how the display looks on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
iPhone 15 Pro cameras
Here's a closer look at the cameras.
How much do the iPhone 15 Pro models cost?
You can get the new iPhone 15 Pro for $999 or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $1,199.