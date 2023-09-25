X

Go Inside the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: See How the New iPhones Look and Work

Peruse pictures of the new iPhone 15 models to see exactly what they can do.

Katie Teague
Katie Teague
iphone 15 in five different colors from an angled view
1 of 21 Apple

The iPhone 15 lineup has new colors

The iPhone 15, unveiled Sept. 12, comes in five new colors with a matte finish. Here's a look at the lineup.

iPhone 15
2 of 21 Patrick Holland/CNET

There's a pink iPhone 15

Apple finally added a pink iPhone to its lineup.

port on iphone 15
3 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Apple iPhone 15 port

The new iPhone 15 comes equipped with a USB-C port. The battery also has all-day battery life.

iphone 14 models on giant display
4 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 sizes

The iPhone 15 is available in two sizes: The iPhone 15 measures 6.1 inches while the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches.

An iPhone 15 Pro Max with FineWoven case and wallet
5 of 21 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone FineWoven case and MagSafe wallet

Apple's new FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 come with MagSafe wallet options. 

iphone 15 side view
6 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 screen

The screen on the iPhone 15 is water- and dust-resistant and has a ceramic shield. 

iphone 15
7 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Dynamic Island

Before, the Dynamic Island has only been available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, but it's now coming to the iPhone 15.

8 of 21 Apple/Gif by Arielle Burton/CNET

iPhone 15 Dynamic Island

Take a look at how the Dynamic Island changes based on your iPhone activity.

iphone 15 camera lens
9 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 camera

The iPhone 15 camera gives users more zoom options and a 48 megapixel sensor for the main camera.

price for iphone 15
10 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 price

Unexpectedly, the price isn't changing for new iPhones. You can get an iPhone 15 for $799 or iPhone 15 Plus for $899 in the US.

Keep going to see the iPhone 15 Pro models.

4 iphone 15 pro models
11 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 15 Pro lineup

The iPhone 15 Pro models come in four colors.

iphone 15 pro button
12 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro has an Action button

Probably one of the most exciting features and biggest changes with the iPhone 15 Pro is the Action button on the side of the phone. Instead of only acting as a silencer, the new button that you press instead of toggle can be used for a variety of shortcuts.

iPhone 15 Pro Max
13 of 21 James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro with StandBy Mode

StandBy Mode is now available for all iPhone users with iOS 17, but the feature works best with models like the iPhone 15 Pro that support an always-on display.

two sizes of iphone 15 pro
14 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro sizes

The iPhone 15 Pro models come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes and have the "thinnest borders ever."

iPhone 15 Pro Max
15 of 21 James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro cameras

The iPhone Pro 15 Max features a new periscope camera that offers 5x telephoto zoom.

iphone 15 pro full shot
16 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro display

Here's how the display looks on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

apple iphone 15 pro in titanium alloy
17 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro titanium

The iPhone 15 Pro is made of titanium

iPhone 15 Pro Max
18 of 21 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras

The iPhone 15 Pro sports three rear-facing cameras.

An iPhone 15 Prowith three rear-facing cameras.
19 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro cameras

Here's a closer look at the cameras.

pricing for iphone 15 pro and pro max models
20 of 21 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

How much do the iPhone 15 Pro models cost?

You can get the new iPhone 15 Pro for $999 or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $1,199.

Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event
21 of 21 James Martin/CNET

Apple 'Wonderlust' event

Missed the Apple Wonderlust event? Here's everything Apple announced.

