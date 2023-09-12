AirPods Pro 2 Get USB-C Charging

In the weeks leading up to Apple's iPhone 15 launch event, word was that Apple was not only swapping in USB-C for Lightning connectivity in its new iPhone 15 models, but it was making the switch with its AirPods earbuds as well. That's now official, as Apple has announced its AirPods Pro 2 will feature USB-C connectivity going forward, while current AirPods Pro 2 owners will be able to purchase a USB-C charging case separately.

Additionally, Apple highlighted the availability of new wired EarPods with an integrated USB-C cable for those looking for a wired earbuds options. Apple said nothing about its other AirPods, like the AirPods 3rd Generation, getting USB-C connectivity -- for now it's only coming to the AirPods Pro 2.

There's little reason for current AirPods Pro 2 owners to buy the new charging case unless you somehow lose your Lightning-equipped case or really want to simplify your charging situation around USB-C (the charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 also features wireless charging). But going forward, should you buy a new iPhone, it will be more convenient to be able to just use a USB-C cable for charging all your Apple devices, including your iPhone, MacBook, iPad and AirPods.

That said, after the event Apple, posted a press release saying that the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging feature additional dust resistance, as well as Lossless Audio with the Vision Pro, Apple's upcoming wearable headset that's set to be released in early 2024 and costs $3,499.

"The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro," Apple said. "The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency."

As soon as we find out more about what that groundbreaking wireless audio protocol is, we'll bring that to you. But it does raise the question why the technology is only available in the Apple Vision Pro and not the new iPhone 15 models.