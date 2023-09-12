X

Apple's iOS 17 Will Be Released Next Week for the Public

This time next week, you could have iOS 17 on your iPhone.

Apple's iOS 17 mobile operating system

The wait for iOS 17 is almost over.

In the midst of Apple's "Wonderlust" event Tuesday, the tech giant announced the public release date of iOS 17, months after unveiling the iPhone software at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Apple said in a news release that the iPhone software will be available to the general public on Monday, Sept. 18.

"iOS 17 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 18," Apple wrote in the release.

The next iPhone software brings improvements to functions across compatible iPhones, like in Messages. The latest iPhone OS also brings the new StandBy Mode to compatible iPhones, which turns your iPhone into a smart display when charging and in landscape mode -- when it's horizontal not vertical. 

Apple also announced the new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the Wonderlust event Tuesday.

