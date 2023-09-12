Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro Models With Titanium Enclosure

Apple's brand-new iPhone 15 Pro models will be enclosed in a housing made of grade-five titanium, the company announced during its Wonderlust event on Tuesday. The titanium housing is the most premium material ever used in an iPhone enclosure and is the lightest iPhone Pro available, Apple said.

Previous iPhone Pro models -- like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro -- feature frames made of stainless steel, which can make them feel a bit hefty. The iPhone 15's titanium alloy frame is made of the same material used on the Mars rover, and consists of one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, Apple said.

In addition to the new titanium alloy frame, the iPhone 15 Pro features the thinnest borders ever on an iPhone, allowing Apple to reduce the overall dimensions of the phone itself without sacrificing display size. The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display -- the same display size as the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

The titanium finish features a brushed texture and comes in four colors, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium and natural titanium. Apple is also making the iPhone 15 Pro easier to repair, thanks to a new, recycled aluminum substructure that allows for the back glass to be easily replaced.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max begin this Friday, and go on sale beginning on September 22.