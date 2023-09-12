Apple Won't Use Leather in Watch Bands, iPhone Cases or Any Other Products

Many of the changes announced Tuesday at Apple's "Wonderlust" event involved the company's quest to move all its products to becoming carbon neutral by the year 2030. One of those changes means Apple accessories, including watch bands and iPhone cases, will no longer use leather.

"Leather is a popular material for accessories, but it has a significant carbon footprint," said Lisa Jackson, Apple vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, during the event. "To reduce our impact, we will no longer use leather in any new Apple product, including watchbands, and that starts today."

Lisa Jackson speaks about Apple's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Video screenshot by Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

With leather gone from the watchband and other options, Apple is exploring more environmentally friendly materials. They're calling one "fine woven," and say it is made of 68% post-consumer recycled content, giving it a significantly lower carbon footprint than leather, while offering a subtle luster and suede-like feel.

Apple will also use its fine woven material for iPhone 15 cases and AirTag holders.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also includes numerous technical changes, including faster performance, on-device Siri processing and a new means of interacting with the watch through a gesture called Double Tap.

And the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's high-end outdoors watch, will be available Sept. 22, and also includes Double Tap.