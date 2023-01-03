Qi2, the New Standard for Wireless Charging, Is Coming Later This Year

The Wireless Power Consortium said Tuesday at CES 2023 that Qi2, a new standard for wirelessly charging smartphones and mobile devices including wearables, will arrive later this year.

Qi2 will "ensure devices and chargers align perfectly," thanks to Magnetic Power Profile technology led by Apple, a WPC member, according to the group's website. If you're familiar with MagSafe chargers, you've got an idea of what Qi2 charging may look like.

The new standard, pronounced "chee two," aims to improve energy efficiency and reduce charge times without shortening battery life or damaging the device. Furthermore, Qi2 could extend wireless charging to devices such as VR headsets that aren't designed to lay flat against another flat surface and "support new types of accessories that magnetically attach to the back of the phone, like an extra battery."

Enhanced wireless charging also poses the potential to reduce the waste of discarded wired chargers that eventually wear out from daily use.

The WPC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on when Qi2 devices and chargers will be available, but a recent Business Wire post indicates they are expected to arrive ahead of the 2023 holiday season.