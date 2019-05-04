Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream, start times and full schedule

James Martin/CNET

The annual Google I/O developer conference starts this Tuesday, May 7, and runs through Thursday, May 9. At the event, held again this year in Mountain View, California, expect the latest news on Android Q, Google Assistant, Nest and smart home devices, Pixel phones, and perhaps even a few surprises.

Google I/O is where developers come together to learn more about the direction Google will head over the next 12 months. Past announcements included details about Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of Android news.

The three-day conference starts with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, but CNET's live coverage begins half an hour earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Bookmark this page because you can watch it all live right here:

Livestream

And you can watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.

Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.