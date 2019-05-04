The annual Google I/O developer conference starts this Tuesday, May 7, and runs through Thursday, May 9. At the event, held again this year in Mountain View, California, expect the latest news on Android Q, Google Assistant, Nest and smart home devices, Pixel phones, and perhaps even a few surprises.
Google I/O is where developers come together to learn more about the direction Google will head over the next 12 months. Past announcements included details about Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of Android news.
The three-day conference starts with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, but CNET's live coverage begins half an hour earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.
Bookmark this page because you can watch it all live right here:
And you can watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.
Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.
Text 100% better with your Android phone from your laptop: Messages for Web is dead easy to use
Your dimmer switches aren't working how you want: Here's what's going on
Discuss: Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream, start times and full schedule
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.