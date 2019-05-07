Google goes 'budget' with Pixel 3A and 3A XL

[MUSIC]
Google is pivoting to a whole new price bracket.
It's new phones the Pixel 3A which you see here, and the Pixel 3A XL may have last year's names But they're new, more affordable models of the company's current flagships, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
At $399 and $479, respectively, the Pixel 3A and 3A XL are cheaper, because Google stripped down many of the original Pixel 3's Key features the pixel three a doesn't have wireless charging, it's not water resistant.
It doesn't have that second wide angle front facing camera and it doesn't come bundled with pixel buds ear buds.
It also has a less powerful processor.
So what does it have?
Well, it has the same camera as the Pixel 3, which is saying a lot, but we'll dig into that later.
It also has a headphone jack.
And Google introduced a new color, a shade it calls purple-ish.
Lastly you can get a more carriers Verizon's T.
mobile sprint and US cellular we'll sell the phone the phone also works on ATNT but you can get it directly from the Kerrier.
Because the pixel 3 and 3 A. X. L. have the same camera photo quality is still X..
Text on it.
One new feature is time lapse video.
On the Pixel 3A.
I like that you can set your frames to record at certain time intervals, and you'll see exactly how long your video will be in real-time.
The fun still has top shot, which helps you choose the best image out of a series.
And unlike other phones at its price range the pixel through a still has its own dedicated low light mode called Night sight.
It's incredibly impressive and works very well to brighten up them setting And a recently rolled-out feature in Photo Booth, which now recognizes kisses or duck faces, come on the Pixel 3A, too.
It's important to note that Google changed its Google Photos storage policy with a pixel through a unlike pixel, pixel two and pixel three owners who can save pictures to the cloud at original resolution, pixel three a users have unlimited storage only at high quality.
This should be enough to satisfy casual users [UNKNOWN] But if you take image quality seriously or you want to back up all your 4k videos, the pixel 3a only has 64 gigs on onboard memory with no option to expand.
The phone runs Android Pi and will get an update to Android Q later this summer.
One new thing on the phone is a nifty air walking navigation tool in Google Maps.
This will roll out to other phones later, but I was able to test an early version of the feature.
The air mode is particularly useful when I first started navigating and have to orient myself.
If I hold up the phone for too long, The app also reminds me to put the pixel down.
The Pixel 3A does have a less powerful Snapdragon 670 processor.
But because Google reoptimized the software to work with the chipset, I didn't feel any slowdown in speed or performance.
Don't get me wrong, the benchmark scores are still lower than the original Pixel 3. But during my brief time with the phone, day-to-day usage appears about the same.
And photos that required extra processing time like HDR+ enhanced or night sight felt like it took about the same amount of time.
As for the battery Google actually bumped up the.
capacity in the new pixels.
Preliminary testing so far showed that the phones had a slightly longer battery life than their premium counterparts.
with continuous video playback on airplane mode, the pixel 3A lesson over 16 and a half hours while the pixel 3AXL clocked in a bit over 17 hours.
Though the Pixel 3a and the 3a XL doesn't have as much as high end software as the original Pixel 3s, Google managed to make an affordable and excellent phone.
Compared to the budget options of its competitors like the iPhone XR and the Galaxy S10e, the Pixel 3a doesn't have wireless charging or water resistance.
But if you want the latest surfer from google and you wanna take fantastic photos, all at a few hundred dollars less than the other phones, the Pixel38 is your top choice.
