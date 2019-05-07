Pixel 3A specs vs. Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, Moto G7

The new Pixel 3A and 3A XL aren't necessarily updates to the existing Pixel 3. Rather the brand new phones are an expansion Google is making to appeal to a wider audience with more affordable handsets. When compared to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the 3A and 3A XL cost hundreds less. The 3A starts at $399 in the US, which is $100 more than our favorite budget phone the Motorola Moto G7. The 3A XL starts at $479, which is $70 less than the amazing OnePlus 6T.

The Pixel 3 still has one of the best cameras when it comes to photos, and what's wonderful is the Pixel 3A and 3A XL get the same camera. Sacrifices were made to get the new phones to hit a low price, but not many. The bodies aren't as sleek. There's no water resistance or wireless charging, though there is a headphone jack.

The Pixel 3A has a slightly larger display inside a slightly larger body than the Pixel 3 -- we're talking millimeters. The 3A has a 5.6-inch OLED display while the larger 3A XL has a 6-inch OLED display. Good news is there isn't a notch!

The new Pixel phones don't get the Pixel 3's Snapdragon 845 processor, which is also found in the OnePlus 6T. Instead they have a Snapdragon 670 processor, which offers better performance than the Snapdragon 632 found in the Moto G7. However, we found the older Snapdragon 845 more powerful in our benchmark tests.

The Pixel 3A and 3A XL fall perfectly in a hole between budget phones like the Moto G7 and higher-end midrange phones like the OnePlus 6T. To put all this in perspective, check out the chart below, which compares the Pixel 3A, 3A XL, 3, OnePlus 6T and Moto G7.

Pixel 3A specs compared to Pixel 3, 3A XL, OnePlus 6T, Moto G7

Google Pixel 3A Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3A XL OnePlus 6T Motorola Moto G7 Display size, resolution 5.6-inch OLED; 2,220x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.0-inch OLED; 2,160x1,080 pixels 6.41-inch AMOLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.2-inch LCD; 2,270x1,080 pixels Pixel density 441 ppi 443 ppi 402 ppi 402 ppi 403 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in 6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 in 6.20 x 2.94 x 0.32 in 6.18 x 2.96 x 0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm 157 x 75.3 x 8 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.19 oz; 147g 5.2 oz; 148g 5.89 oz; 167g 6.5 oz; 185g 6.07 oz; 172g Mobile software Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Camera 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto 12-megapixel, 5-megapixel Front-facing camera 8-megapixel Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdraon 670 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdraon 670 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB 128GB, 256GB 64GB RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 6GB, 8GB 4GB Expandable storage None None None None Up to 512GB Battery 3,000 mAh 2,915 mAh 3,700 mAh 3,700 mAh 3,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor Back Back Back In-display Back Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack Yes No Yes No Yes Special features AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting In-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, Dash Charging, notifications toggle Water repellent with P2i nano-coating; TurboPower charging Price off-contract (USD) $399 $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) $479 $549 (6GB RAM/128GB), $579 (8GB RAM/128GB), $629 (8GB RAM/256GB) $299 Price (GBP) £399 £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB) £469 £499 (6GB RAM/128GB), £529 (8GB RAM/128GB), £579 (8GB RAM/256GB) Converts to £231 Price (AUD) AU$649 AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB) AU$799 Converted: AU$774 (6GB RAM/128GB), AU$817 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$887 (8GB RAM/256GB) Converts to AU$421

