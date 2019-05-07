Pixel 3A specs vs. Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, Moto G7

The new Pixel 3A and 3A XL aren't necessarily updates to the existing Pixel 3. Rather the brand new phones are an expansion Google is making to appeal to a wider audience with more affordable handsets. When compared to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the 3A and 3A XL cost hundreds less. The 3A starts at $399 in the US, which is $100 more than our favorite budget phone the Motorola Moto G7. The 3A XL starts at $479, which is $70 less than the amazing OnePlus 6T.
The Pixel 3 still has one of the best cameras when it comes to photos, and what's wonderful is the Pixel 3A and 3A XL get the same camera. Sacrifices were made to get the new phones to hit a low price, but not many. The bodies aren't as sleek. There's no water resistance or wireless charging, though there is a headphone jack.
The Pixel 3A has a slightly larger display inside a slightly larger body than the Pixel 3 -- we're talking millimeters. The 3A has a 5.6-inch OLED display while the larger 3A XL has a 6-inch OLED display. Good news is there isn't a notch!
The new Pixel phones don't get the Pixel 3's Snapdragon 845 processor, which is also found in the OnePlus 6T. Instead they have a Snapdragon 670 processor, which offers better performance than the Snapdragon 632 found in the Moto G7. However, we found the older Snapdragon 845 more powerful in our benchmark tests.
The Pixel 3A and 3A XL fall perfectly in a hole between budget phones like the Moto G7 and higher-end midrange phones like the OnePlus 6T. To put all this in perspective, check out the chart below, which compares the Pixel 3A, 3A XL, 3, OnePlus 6T and Moto G7.
Pixel 3A specs compared to Pixel 3, 3A XL, OnePlus 6T, Moto G7
|
|Google Pixel 3A
|Google Pixel 3
|Google Pixel 3A XL
|OnePlus 6T
|Motorola Moto G7
|Display size, resolution
|5.6-inch OLED; 2,220x1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|6.0-inch OLED; 2,160x1,080 pixels
|6.41-inch AMOLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
|6.2-inch LCD; 2,270x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|441 ppi
|443 ppi
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|403 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in
|5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in
|6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 in
|6.20 x 2.94 x 0.32 in
|6.18 x 2.96 x 0.31 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm
|145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm
|160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm
|157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm
|157 x 75.3 x 8 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.19 oz; 147g
|5.2 oz; 148g
|5.89 oz; 167g
|6.5 oz; 185g
|6.07 oz; 172g
|Mobile software
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel
|12.2-megapixel
|12.2-megapixel
|16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto
|12-megapixel, 5-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|Dual 8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2GHz Qualcomm Snapdraon 670
|2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|2GHz Qualcomm Snapdraon 670
|2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB
|128GB, 256GB
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|6GB, 8GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Up to 512GB
|Battery
|3,000 mAh
|2,915 mAh
|3,700 mAh
|3,700 mAh
|3,000 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back
|Back
|Back
|In-display
|Back
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Special features
|AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting
|IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
|AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting
|In-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, Dash Charging, notifications toggle
|Water repellent with P2i nano-coating; TurboPower charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$399
|$799 (64GB); $899 (128GB)
|$479
|$549 (6GB RAM/128GB), $579 (8GB RAM/128GB), $629 (8GB RAM/256GB)
|$299
|Price (GBP)
|£399
|£739 (64GB); £839 (128GB)
|£469
|£499 (6GB RAM/128GB), £529 (8GB RAM/128GB), £579 (8GB RAM/256GB)
|Converts to £231
|Price (AUD)
|AU$649
|AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB)
|AU$799
|Converted: AU$774 (6GB RAM/128GB), AU$817 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$887 (8GB RAM/256GB)
|Converts to AU$421
