Android Q beta's best new tricks from Google I/O 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • google-pixel-3-4
  • google-pixel-3xl-3
  • google-io-2019-android-q-0905
  • google-io-2019-android-q-0904
  • google-io-2019-android-q-0889
  • google-io-2019-android-q-0890
  • google-io-2019-android-q-0892
  • google-io-2019-android-q-0894
  • google-io-2019-android-q-0897
  • google-io-2019-android-q-0898
  • android-q-beta-2
  • android-q-beta-3
  • android-q-beta-4
  • android-q-beta-5
  • android-q-beta-8
  • android-q-beta-9
  • android-q-beta-10
  • android-q-beta-12b
  • android-q-beta-13
  • android-q-beta-14
  • android-q-beta-15
  • android-q-beta-17
  • android-q-beta-18
  • android-q-beta-1
  • android-q-beta-19
  • android-q-beta-21
  • android-q-beta-23
  • google-pixel3-google-pixel-3xl-comparison-5

Android Q beta

Android Q is the next version of Google's operating system. At Google I/O, the company announced the third version of its beta software, which you can download on 21 different phones.

more info
Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 28

Android Q beta

With Q, Google is focusing in large part on privacy, giving Android owners finer control over what data they share and creating stricter limits on what information apps can ask for. It also includes small but useful changes to its interface and controls.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 28

Live Captions

A really neat feature for Android Q, live captioning will transcribe the audio from any video into text.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 28

Turn on Live Captions

Touch the volume rocker up or down and tap the icon below the volume controls to toggle Live Captions on and off.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 28

Bye, bye, back button

One of our favorite new features gets rid of the dreaded back button from Android Pie. It felt out of place while the other controls focused on gestures. You can swipe either left or right to go back.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 28

Switching apps

If you swipe up and hold from the bottom, you can switch open apps.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 28

Dark theme expands

We had seen dark mode before, but now Dark Theme covers more of the OS. 

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 28

Two ways to turn it on

One way to turn it on is to tap Battery Saver in the quick access controls.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 28

See? It works

Dark Theme forever.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 28

You can also turn it on through the Display settings.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 28

Dark mode

The Dark device theme from Android Pie seems to be gone in Q, but you can still turn on dark mode by tricking the system into using it through Battery Saver settings. Q applies dark mode across more of the system, including in settings.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 28

Battery Saver based on your routine

Turn on Battery Saver based on your routine, and Q switches to Battery Saver if your phone is likely to run out before you typically plug in.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 28

Battery level icon in status

Q shows what's left in your battery as a percent to the right of the battery icon.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 28

Expanded battery level icon

When your phone's unplugged, swipe down from the status bar to view an estimate of how long your battery will last.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 28

Wi-Fi data usage

Q's Wi-Fi data usage window (right) has a different look than Android Pie (left).

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 28

Hide silent notifications

Hate those silent notification icons cluttering your status bar? Me too. In Q you can hide them.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
16
of 28

Long-press notifications

In Q, you can long-press a notification to see more descriptive choices for dealing with it.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 28

Swipe away notifications

Unlike in Pie, you can't swipe to either side to dismiss a notification to Q. Swipe to the right to dismiss it. To the left to view options for dealing with it.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Clifford Colby/CNET
18
of 28

Notifications on lock screen

View more useful notifications on Q's lock screen, such an audio track playing or expected arrival time.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 28

Lockscreen has revamped enter key

It's a small thing, but the icon you press after entering your passcode is a blue arrow in Q, not a check mark.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 28

Emergency info via power button

Press and hold the power button -- with the phone locked or unlocked -- to bring up an emergency shortcut below the Power off, Restart and Screenshot buttons.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
21
of 28

Undo button

You can already remove an app icon from the home screen by dragging it to the top. In Q, a message appears at the bottom of the screen, asking if you want to undo that action.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
22
of 28

Rounded corners

For Q, recent windows have rounded corners (left). They are square in Android Pie (right).

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
23
of 28

Shared items

Q will ease make sharing easier, via shortcuts that offer a preview of content you want to share.

more info
Published:Caption:
24
of 28

Easy Connect with QR code sharing

Android Q includes Wi-Fi Easy Connect, which lets you share and join Wi-Fi networks by scanning a QR code.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
25
of 28

Accessibility time to read

In Accessibility settings, you can set how much time you want to read and then take action on a message before it goes away.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
26
of 28

Greater control over location permissions

Q gives you finer control over when an app can access your location. Allow all the time, Allow only when the app is in use, or Deny. The App info window also gets an Open button to go with the Uninstall/Disable and Force stop buttons.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
27
of 28

Android Q beta

Google said it will release several more betas through the summer and then ship Q (whatever its final name is) in the third quarter.

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
28
of 28
Now Reading

Android Q beta's best new tricks from Google I/O 2019

Up Next

Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL look familiar, but are more affordable

Latest Stories

Ryan Reynolds has leaked the entire Detective Pikachu movie

Ryan Reynolds has leaked the entire Detective Pikachu movie

by
See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

123 Photos
Smart smartwatch deals for Mother's Day: Discounts on Apple Watch, Fitbit and more

Smart smartwatch deals for Mother's Day: Discounts on Apple Watch, Fitbit and more

by
Ford's GoRide medical transport company is set to expand in a big way

Ford's GoRide medical transport company is set to expand in a big way

by
Disney: Star Wars and Avatar movies coming every Christmas until 2027

Disney: Star Wars and Avatar movies coming every Christmas until 2027

by