Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google is trying to keep AI bias at bay.

At the company's Google I/O conference Tuesday, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai described research to gain insight into how Google's artificial intelligence algorithms work and make sure they don't "reinforce bias that exists in the world."

Specifically, he described a technology called TCAV (testing with concept activation vectors) that's designed to do things like not assume a doctor is male even if AI training data indicates that's more likely.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

"It's not enough to know that an AI model works. We have to know how it works," Pichai said. "Bias has been a concern in science long before machine learning came long. The stakes are clearly higher in AI."