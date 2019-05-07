Google Duplex expands beyond phone calls and can book you a rental car
Hello?
Hello.
Hi, I'd like to reserve a table for Friday, the 3rd.
So Friday, November 3rd.
How many people?
For two people.
is getting smarter That's that tech that can call a restaurant for you and make a reservation.
Now it can navigate the mobile web so you don't have to.
What Duplex is gonna be able to do o is make a car reservation for you.
Let's see it in action.
Book me a car from National for my next trip.
Now it's actually going to pull information from my calendar to find when my next trip is in Chicago, then it's going to navigate to National's website.
And you can see it going through the process, based on my own personal preferences, and then it, at various points in the process, double checks info with me.
This isn't actually me, it's a prepackaged demo but it's pretty cool in action.
So I can click and then again, you can see it navigating the complex website for you.
And it will stop and ask me about my car preferences then keep going to payment info, then it will actually Fill out the info from autofill or Gmail to complete all the forms and make it a lot more seamless to the idea with duplex is always to save you time and hassle and then right there I can say confirm, which I'm not sure if I'm supposed to do, so I'm not gonna actually do that yet.
But you get to see it going all the way through the process and navigating all of those pages for you.
So keep in mind, for this to work Work, Google needs a lot of your information, obviously, like information from your calendar, Gmail, the autofill information you normally put into these forms as well as your credit card info.
So Google really widening the context of what duplex is.
It isn't just robot that makes calls for you, it any sort of interface to help you make appointments and helps you deal with the tedious part of the web or tedious phone calls.
And is an assistance.
Meant to take those things off of your plate.
So this is pretty cool.
It's gonna work for car rentals, it's gonna work for movie tickets.
It's rolling out later this year in English in the US.
It basically is autofill, at least this version, but it's a way more advanced Autofill, because it can go through those website, it can click through and it can fill out that info for you.
So it might not have quite the same splash as last year's duplex, but it is still cool to watch in action, and it could still be really useful.
In addition to making your restaurant reservation, it'd be really nice if I don't have to mess with a bunch of websites every time I want to rent a car.
