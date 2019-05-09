Google Assistant, Nest Hub Max and all the rest of the smart home news from Google I/O 2019

James Martin/CNET

The dust is settling now that the Google I/O developer conference is nearing its end. At this point, we're unlikely to see any more surprises, but the announcements from the show could make a big difference for the future of Google's smart home offerings.

Here's everything smart home-related that Google announced at I/O.

While some of the developer-specific programs will need time to come to fruition, a lot of the updates to Google's smart home will be active by the time the Nest Hub Max hits store shelves this summer.

Now playing: Watch this: The Google Nest Hub Max soups up the smart display

Mentioned Above Google Home $99 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.