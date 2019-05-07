Google takes wraps off new accessibility projects at I/O

Google

Google is using its technology and breakthroughs in AI and voice recognition to design new products and apps that make life easier for people with disabilities. And the company highlighted some of these breakthroughs at its annual I/O developer conference Tuesday.

During his keynote, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, demonstrated the new Live Caption feature enabled by Android Q. This feature transcribes any video or audio playing on your phone and transcribes it in real time. The Live Caption features can work in the background while you watch YouTube, listen to podcasts or video chat via Skype. It will even work with audio and video you record.

Pichai also highlighted three new efforts that address the accessibility challenges for people with disabilities. Project Euphonia uses AI to help people with speech impairments; Live Relay allows people who are deaf or hard of hearing make phone calls; and Project Diva makes voice-activated assistants more accessible to people who don't speak.

The Live Caption feature and these new Google projects are the latest examples of how the company is trying to address accessibility challenges for people with disabilities. For example, Google's Maps team has local guides who scout out places with ramps and entrances for people in wheelchairs. Last year at the I/O developer conference, it announced the Android Lookout app, which helps the visually impaired by giving spoken clues about the objects, text and people around them.

"Building for everyone means ensuring that everyone can access our products," Pichai said during the keynote. "We believe technology can help us be more inclusive, and AI is providing us with new tools to dramatically improve the experience for people with disabilities."

Here's a closer look Live Caption and the other accessibility projects Google has in the pipeline that were announced at I/O.

Live Caption

Live Caption is enabled by a break-through in technology that allows for machine-learning processing power on-devices. This means all the information is processed on the device and doesn't require data to be sent over the wireless network to the cloud. This makes the transcription more secure and faster, because data isn't leaving the phone. The feature works even if your volume is turned down or muted. But the transcription can't be saved. It's only on the screen while the content is playing, so you can't save it to review it later.

While the feature was designed with the deaf community in mind, Pichai noted that the feature can benefit everyone in circumstances where you can't turn up the volume on a video. For example, you can watch a video while on a noisy subway or during a meeting.

Now playing: Watch this: Live Caption adds subtitles to any video or audio clip

Project Euphonia

This project uses artificial intelligence to train computers to understand impaired speech patterns. Most of us take for granted that when we speak, others will understand us. But for millions of people affected by neurologic conditions such as stroke, ALS, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries, or Parkinson's disease, trying to communicate and not being understood can be extremely difficult and frustrating.

Google is working on a fix that can train computers and mobile phones to better understand people with impaired speech. The company has partnered with the non-profit organizations, ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and ALS Residence Initiative (ALSRI) to record the voices of people who have ALS. Google's software takes these recorded voice samples and turns them into a spectrogram, or a visual representation of the sound. A computer then uses common transcribed spectrograms to "train" the system to better recognize this less common type of speech.

Currently, the AI algorithms only work for English speakers and only for impairments typically associated with ALS. But Google hopes the research can be applied to larger groups of people and to different speech impairments.

The company is also training personalized AI algorithms to detect sounds or gestures, which can then take actions, such as generating spoken commands to Google Home or sending text messages. This may be particularly helpful to people who cannot speak at all.

Project Diva

There's no question that digital assistants like Google Home have taken the world by storm making it easier to listen to your favorite song or watch your favorite movie with just a simple voice command. But for people with disabilities who may not speak, this technology is inaccessible.

Lorenzo Caggioni, a Strategic Cloud Engineer at Google based in Milan, decided to change that. Lorenzo was inspired by his brother Giovanni, who was born with congenital cataracts, Down syndrome and West syndrome and is non-verbal. Giovanni loves music and movies, and like many other 21-year olds likes using the latest gadgets and technology. But because of his disability, he's unable to give the "Ok Google" command to activate his Android phone or Google Home device. Lorenzo decided there must be another way for his brother to interact with his devices.

In an effort to give his brother some more independence and autonomy, Lorenzo and some colleagues in the Milan Google office, set up Project DIVA, to create a device that would trigger commands to the Google Assistant without using his voice.

They created a button that plugs into a phone, laptop or tablet using a wired headphone jack that can then be connected via Bluetooth to access a Google Home device.

Now, by simply touching a button with his hand, Giovani can listen to music on the same devices and services just like his friends and family.

Lorenzo said that the device he created for Giovanni is just the start. The team has plans to attach RFID tags to objects associated with a command that will allow people who don't speak to access other things via a Google Assistant.

Live Relay

This project helps people who are deaf or hard of hearing to make and receive phone calls. Using on on-device speech recognition and text-to-speech conversion, the software allows the phone to listen and speak on the users' behalf while they type. Because the responses are instant and it uses predictive writing suggestions, the typing is fast enough to hold a synchronous phone call.

But Live Relay isn't just for people who are unable to hear or speak. It can also be used by people who may be in a meeting or on the subway and can't take a call, but they're able to type instead. Google is also looking at integrating real-time translation capability, so that you could potentially call anyone in the world and communicate regardless of language barriers.

"An important way we drive our technology forward is building products that work better for all of us," Pichai said in his keynote.