Samsung's Galaxy Fold may have gotten the new foldable wave of devices off to a false start, but that hasn't deterred Google from continuing to work on the platform.
At its annual Google I/O developer conference in California on Tuesday the search giant detailed its commitment to foldable devices as part of the next version of Android, currently codenamed "Q."
Multiple hardware makers will launch foldable devices this year Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson, Google's senior director of Android, announced. In addition to Samsung's Galaxy Fold, Chinese giant Huawei has already announced its first foldable, called the Mate X, while rival Xiaomi has teased that it too is working on a folding phone.
Motorola, meanwhile, has built up plenty of hype around rumors that it is preparing to release a new folding Razr.
"These devices open up a completely new category," Cuthbertson said on stage, going on to add that while the space is in its early days, foldables "just might change the future of mobile computing."
Google has been working to optimize Android for the upcoming wave of devices, adding in new multitasking features and the ability to begin apps on the smaller screen and transfer them seamlessly to the larger tablet display when the device is opened up.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google always needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Watch the Google I/O livestream: Here's how to watch the keynote address, happening now.
Google I/O 2019
-
reading•Google I/O: Foldable phone support is coming in Android Q
-
May 7•Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3A, Android Q, Google Nest Hub Max, and everything Google is announcing right now
-
May 7•Google's push to understand language aims to protect your privacy, too
-
May 7•Android Q moves forward without the back button
-
May 7•Live Caption adds subtitles to any video or audio clip
-
•See All
Discuss: Google I/O: Foldable phone support is coming in Android Q
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.