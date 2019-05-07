Upgraded Google Assistant gets faster and smarter

Internally we've been calling this the next generation assistant.
Running on device, it can process and understand request in a real time and deliver the answers up to ten times faster.
Now Meg is here and she's gonna help us test it out starting with some back to back commands to demonstrate its speed.
Now this demo is hot off the press so please send your Positive energy over Neggy's direction.
Hey Google, open calendar.
Open calculator.
Open photos.
Set a timer for ten minutes.
What's the weather today?
What about tomorrow?
Show me John Legend on Twitter.
Get a Lyft ride to my hotel.
Turn the flashlight on.
Turn it off.
Take a selfie.
Now beyond an effortless way to operate your phone, you can start to imagine how the assistant fused into the device could orchestrate tasks across apps.
Let's look at another demo where Maggie's chatting with a friend.
He's gonna ask her about a recent trip.
Notice how easy it is for her to respond with her voice and even share a photo.
Reply, had a great time with my family.
And it was so beautiful.
Show me my photos from Yellowstone.
The ones with animals.
Send it to Justin.
All right, yeah.
Now, another example is when a friend asks you a question and you need to look up the information to respond.
Justin wanted to know when Meggy's flight arrives.
When's my flight?
When's my flight?
Reply, I should get in around 1 PM.
All right, so notice how it helped Maggie multitask more easily across different apps, saving her a lot of back and forth.
Now, you can even imagine this next generation assistant handling more complex speech scenarios, like composing and sending an email.
Hey, Google.
Send an email to Jessica hi Jessica I just got back from Yellowstone and completely fell in love with it set subject to Yellowstone adventures Let me know if next weekend works for dinner so I can tell you all about it.
Send it.
