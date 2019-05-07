Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL look familiar, but are more affordable

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL

At Google I/O this year, the tech giant announced a pair of new phones: the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL. Though they share the names as the company's current flagships, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the Pixel 3A and 3A XL are cheaper, with fewer top hardware features.

Read CNET's reviews of the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL here.

Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 27

Google Pixel 3A

The Pixel 3A has a 5.6-inch, 1080p display and comes in a new color Google calls Purple-ish.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 27

Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3

Designed to look similar, both the Pixel 3A (left) and Pixel 3 have a lightweight, unibody design, a matte finish with a glossy shade on the back and a rear fingerprint reader.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 27

Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3

But there are some differences. The Pixel 3A is bigger and made out of polycarbonate instead of glass like the Pixel 3.   

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 27

Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3

The Pixel 3A also has a yellow-green power button instead of the Pixel 3's orange button. Its bottom bezel is thicker and the display is a tad larger.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 27

Google Pixel 3A

Unlike the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3A doesn't have wireless charging, it's not water-resistant, it doesn't have a second wide-angle front-facing camera and it doesn't come bundled with PixelBuds earbuds.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 27

Google Pixel 3A

What it does have is a headphone jack and you can get it from more carriers. In the US, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular will sell the phones. The phone works on AT&T's network too if you buy it unlocked, but you can't get it directly from the network.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 27

Google Pixel 3A

On the front is an 8-megapixel camera and on the back is a 12.2-megapixel shooter. Again, the rear camera is the same as the one on the Pixel 3 phones.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 27

Google Pixel 3A

The phone runs Android 9.0 and features Google Assistant, which you can launch by squeezing the phone's sides. Click through for more photos of the Pixel 3A.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 27

Google Pixel 3A

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 27

Google Pixel 3A

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 27

Google Pixel 3A

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

The Pixel 3A XL is the bigger counterpart of the Pixel 3A. It features a 6-inch display and a slightly larger battery.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 27

Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3A XL

Unlike the Pixel 3 XL (left), the Pixel 3A XL doesn't have an onscreen notch.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 27

Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3A XL

The Pixel 3A XL has a less powerful Snapdragon 670 processor too. The Pixel 3 phones have a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 27

Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3A XL

Another look at the Pixel 3 XL (left) and Pixel 3A XL.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
16
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

Click through more pictures of the Pixel 3A XL.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
18
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
21
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
22
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
23
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
24
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL and Pixel 3A

New to the Pixel 3A XL (left) and Pixel 3A cameras is the ability to shoot time-lapse video. You can set your frames to record at certain time intervals and you'll see exactly how long your video will be in real time.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
25
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL and Pixel 3A

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
26
of 27

Google Pixel 3A XL and Pixel 3A

Though the Pixel 3A and 3A XL don't have as much high-end hardware as the original Pixel 3, Google still managed to make a solid, budget-minded phone. Compared with the more affordable flagship options of competitors like the iPhone XR and the Galaxy S10E, the Pixel 3A doesn't have features like water resistance or wireless charging. But if you want the latest software from Google and you want to take fantastic photos -- all at a few hundreds of dollars less than the other phones -- the Pixel 3A is worth considering.

Read CNET's reviews of the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL here.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
27
of 27
