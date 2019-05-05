Google's developer's conference kicks off this Tuesday, May 7. At the three-day event, which runs through Thursday, May 9, in Mountain View, California, expect the latest news on Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant, Nest and smart home devices and perhaps a few surprises.
At this week's Google I/O, again held on the grounds of the Shoreline Amphitheatre, developers gather to learn about where Google will head over the next year for mobile, smart-home devices and in the cloud. Past announcements included plans for Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of Android news.
The conference starts with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, but live coverage from CNET starts half an hour earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.
Bookmark this page because you can watch it all live right here:
You can also watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.
Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.
Discuss: Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream, see start times and full schedule
