Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream, see start times and full schedule

The three-day Google I/O developer event starts this Tuesday, May 7. How to watch the keynote address and conference live.

Google I/O starts this Tuesday, May 7.

Google's developer's conference kicks off this Tuesday, May 7. At the three-day event, which runs through Thursday, May 9, in Mountain View, California, expect the latest news on Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant, Nest and smart home devices and perhaps a few surprises.

At this week's Google I/O, again held on the grounds of the Shoreline Amphitheatre, developers gather to learn about where Google will head over the next year for mobile, smart-home devices and in the cloud. Past announcements included plans for Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of Android news.

The conference starts with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, but live coverage from CNET starts half an hour earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Bookmark this page because you can watch it all live right here:

You can also watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.

Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.

