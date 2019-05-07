CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Android Q lets you get security updates without pesky reboots

Security updates won't have to wait until you restart your Android device.

google-io-2019-0591.jpg

Google I/O is Google's developer conference. 

 James Martin/CNET

In the future, you won't have to reboot your Android device to get the latest security update. 

"Your Android device gets regular security updates already, but you still have to wait for the release and you have to reboot when they come. We want you to get these faster," Google Senior Director for Android Stephanie Cuthbertson said at Google I/O on Tuesday.

Cutherbertson said it means updating the security modules in the background, the same way Google updates its apps.

Originally published May 7, 11:17 a.m. PT.
Update, 11:22 a.m.: Adds more information.

Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why: Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown between Apple and iOS developers.

What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Last week, Amazon announced it will decrease the standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one. In this Tech Minute, here's how this change will impact your deliveries.

Google I/O 2019

Next Article: Google’s next-gen Assistant is 10x faster and knows where your mom lives