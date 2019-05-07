Android Q lets you get security updates without pesky reboots

James Martin/CNET

In the future, you won't have to reboot your Android device to get the latest security update.

"Your Android device gets regular security updates already, but you still have to wait for the release and you have to reboot when they come. We want you to get these faster," Google Senior Director for Android Stephanie Cuthbertson said at Google I/O on Tuesday.

Cutherbertson said it means updating the security modules in the background, the same way Google updates its apps.

Originally published May 7, 11:17 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:22 a.m.: Adds more information.