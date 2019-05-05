This Tuesday, May 7, the Google I/O developer conference begins. At the three-day event, which runs through Thursday, May 9, expect the latest news on Android Q, Nest and smart home devices, Pixel phones, Google Assistant and perhaps a few surprises.
At Google's conference, again held in Mountain View, California, on the grounds of the Shoreline Amphitheatre, developers will gather to see where Google is going over the 12 months for smart-home devices, mobile, Assistant and in the cloud. Past events has included plans for Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of Android news.
The conference starts with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, but live coverage from CNET launches 30 minutes earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.
Bookmark this page because you can watch it all live right here:
You can also watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.
Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.
Discuss: Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream, see full schedule and start times
