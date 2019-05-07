Starting Tuesday, if your alarm or timer is annoying you, you'll have an easier time getting it to shut up.
At Google I/O, the company showed off a simple but useful upgrade that will begin rolling out to customers immediately. If you set a timer or alarm with Google Assistant, you won't need to repeat the wake words to shut it off. You can just say "stop."
The update applies to Google's smart speakers and smart displays. Normally, to talk to the Google Assistant embedded in each of those devices, you have to say either "Hey Google" or "OK Google" at the start of your command.
A past feature called Continued Conversation keeps the mic listening for a few seconds after you give a command, so you can keep talking without needing to constantly wake up your device. This one simply makes the mic hot when an alarm or timer is sounding. Say "stop" and it'll hear you and comply.
The difference between "stop" and "Hey Google, stop" might not seem like much, but every second counts when you're being annoyed by a ringing alarm. Having the mic turn on without the wake words has privacy implications, but Google says it's only listening for that one additional word and only when a timer or an alarm is sounding.
Here's everything we've learned so far at Google I/O 2019.
The best home security systems we've tested: Yes, shopping for the best home security system can be a confusing headache. Fortunately, we've done a lot of the legwork for you.
Tell Google Home 'stop,' go right back to sleep: You won't need a wake word to stop Google's timers and alarms from blaring.
Google Home
-
Review•Google Home is better than ever, but you probably shouldn't buy it
-
Preview•For your consideration: Google Home seeks employment as your family's Rosie the robot
-
How To•Thinking of gifting an Amazon Echo or Google Home? Read this first
-
News•The adorable Dancebot dancing Bluetooth speaker is $32.49
Google I/O 2019
-
reading•Tell Google Home 'stop' and you can go right back to sleep
-
May 7•Google I/O 2019: Day 1 livestream with Google Assistant, Lens, Duplex and more: How to watch
-
May 7•Google Duplex expands beyond phone calls and can book you a rental car
-
May 7•Hey, Google, let's drive: How you'll use new Assistant Driving Mode for Android phones
-
May 7•Google Duplex, but way less creepy and more useful
-
•See All
Discuss: Tell Google Home 'stop' and you can go right back to sleep
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.