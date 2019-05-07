How to order the new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL

CNET

Though the focus of today's Google's I/O conference keynote was software, the company also used the occasion to unveil new hardware products including two Pixel phones and a smart home display.

The new Pixel 3A starts at $399 and the Pixel 3A XL starts at $479 (£399 and £469 in the UK, and AU$649 and AU$799 in Australia). The new models are similar to the more expensive Pixel 3 ($699 at Walmart), equipped with the same design and rear camera, but with a few lower-end components that allow Google to sell them for hundreds less.

For the first time, Google's Pixel phones will be available from carriers other than Verizon including T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular. Though AT&T customers will be able to use the Pixel 3A and 3A XL, it won't sell the phones online or in its retail locations.

In addition to the phones, Google announced the Nest Hub Max. It won't be available until this summer, but the company slashed the prices of other speakers in its smart home portfolio, which it has rebranded under the Nest name.

The Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL are available today as are the discounts on Google's smart speakers. We've rounded up all of the options and how to order them below.

Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL from Google

Google is offering a number of buying options for the new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL. You can choose to get it unlocked, on the Verizon network or on Google's own Fi network. Google is offering 0% APR financing and a $100 credit for the Google Play store with every purchase of the new phone. You can also qualify for a discount up to $250 when you trade in a qualifying iPhone or other phone.

Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL from Verizon

Verizon has long been a supplier for Pixel phones, and you can now order the Pixel 3A -- in Just Black or Purple-ish -- from the carrier on a 24-month installment plan for $16.66 per month (for a total of $399.99) and the Pixel 3A XL for $19.99 per month (for a total of $479.99). For a limited time, you can get $100 off either phone when you add a new line or switch to Verizon.

Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL from US Cellular

The Pixel 3A and 3A XL are the first Pixel phones you can buy from US Cellular. Though it's not yet live on the company's website, a press release details the offer: a 50% discount on the new phones for new and current upgrade-eligible customers. On a 30-month installment plan, the Google Pixel 3A starts at $13.30 per month and the Pixel 3A XL starts at $15.96 per month. They will be available for purchase in stores starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 8.

The company is also offering the higher-end Pixel 3 for $26.63 per month (64 GB) and $29.96 per month (128 GB) and the Pixel 3 XL for $29.96 per month (64 GB) and $33.30 per month (128 GB).

Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL from Sprint

You can't actually buy the Pixel 3A or Pixel 3A XL from Sprint yet though the company does have a landing page for them.

Google Home smart speakers

The new Nest Hub Max won't be available until this summer, but the company has revealed some significant price cuts for other speakers in its smart home lineup during the keynote. The biggest drop comes to the Google Home Max, which now costs $299 -- a $100 decrease from its initial $399 price in 2017.

Google also announced that it was shaving $20 off the price of the Google Home Hub, bringing it down to $129. But Target has an even more compelling deal going right now, that bundles the Home with a Google Home Mini (retail price $49) for $100.