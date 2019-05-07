Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3A, Android Q, Google Nest Hub Max, and everything Google is announcing right now

Today, more than 7,000 developers are gathering on the grounds of the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, to attend the annual Google I/O developer conference. Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the event this morning with his opening keynote address, discussing the products Google makes for your home, car and life, from Google Assistant to Android Q.
(It's a good week to be a developer on the West Coast: Google's three-day event overlaps with the Microsoft Build conference, being held in Seattle.)
I/O runs May 7 to May 9 and began this morning with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT.
Google Lens and AR
To kick off the morning's keynote address, Google showed how Google Search and Lens are pushing into deeper phone uses for AR -- and bringing a Great White Shark onto the stage.
Google Duplex
Unveiled at last year's Google I/O, Duplex began as an automated method for placing calls on your behalf to perform a few services, such as making reservations at a restaurant, using natural conversation. Today, Google said it is bringing Duplex to the web, helping you complete tasks in more places.
Google Assistant
This morning, the tech giant said it is expanding the reach of Google Assistant -- its artificial-intelligence personal helpmate -- to make it much more useful, including in the car.
Android Q
Expected to ship sometime this summer or fall, Android Q will be focused on improving privacy and providing more useful notifications and offer a collection of useful additions. And dark theme! Today, Google also showed off support for foldable Android phones and said beta 3 of Android Q is available now.
Hub Max and Google smart home devices
Google reworked its smart-home line, combining its Nest smart-home plans and Google Home smart devices into the Google Nest Brand. The merged lineup of smart-home devices feature the new Google Nest Hub Max, which sports a 10-inch screen.
Pixel 3A and Pixel 3AXL
The new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3AXL Android phones Google announced today are mid-range, budget-friendly versions of Google's top-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL devices. The new phones offers a price-friendly way to get the straight-up Android experience on a device.
Accessibility projects
Google is using AI and voice recognition technology to help people with disabilities live more independent and autonomous lives.
