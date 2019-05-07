Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3A, Android Q, Google Nest Hub Max, and everything Google is announcing right now

Today, more than 7,000 developers are gathering on the grounds of the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, to attend the annual Google I/O developer conference. Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the event this morning with his opening keynote address, discussing the products Google makes for your home, car and life, from Google Assistant to Android Q.

(It's a good week to be a developer on the West Coast: Google's three-day event overlaps with the Microsoft Build conference, being held in Seattle.)

I/O runs May 7 to May 9 and began this morning with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT.

Bookmark this page because you can watch it all right here live. And then check back to this page as we follow the news from the convention.

You can also watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.

Google Lens and AR



To kick off the morning's keynote address, Google showed how Google Search and Lens are pushing into deeper phone uses for AR -- and bringing a Great White Shark onto the stage.

Google brings AR and Lens closer to the future of search

Google won't release an Oculus Quest VR competitor anytime soon

James Martin

Google Duplex

Unveiled at last year's Google I/O, Duplex began as an automated method for placing calls on your behalf to perform a few services, such as making reservations at a restaurant, using natural conversation. Today, Google said it is bringing Duplex to the web, helping you complete tasks in more places.

Google Duplex expands beyond phone calls and can book you a rental car

Google Duplex, but way less creepy and more useful

Screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET

Google Assistant

This morning, the tech giant said it is expanding the reach of Google Assistant -- its artificial-intelligence personal helpmate -- to make it much more useful, including in the car.

Google Assistant gets to know you better with personalization updates at Google I/O

Upgraded Google Assistant gets faster and smarter

Google's next-gen Assistant is 10x faster and knows where your mom lives

Hey, Google, let's drive: How you'll use new Assistant Driving Mode for Android phones

Tell Google Home 'stop' and you can go right back to sleep

Jason Hiner

Android Q

Expected to ship sometime this summer or fall, Android Q will be focused on improving privacy and providing more useful notifications and offer a collection of useful additions. And dark theme! Today, Google also showed off support for foldable Android phones and said beta 3 of Android Q is available now.

Google Focus Mode will tune out your most distracting apps

Android is on over 2.5 billion active devices

Android Q lets you get security updates without pesky reboots

Android Q: Best and worst features of Google's beta OS so far

Screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET

Hub Max and Google smart home devices

Google reworked its smart-home line, combining its Nest smart-home plans and Google Home smart devices into the Google Nest Brand. The merged lineup of smart-home devices feature the new Google Nest Hub Max, which sports a 10-inch screen.

Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant

James Martin

Pixel 3A and Pixel 3AXL

The new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3AXL Android phones Google announced today are mid-range, budget-friendly versions of Google's top-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL devices. The new phones offers a price-friendly way to get the straight-up Android experience on a device.

Pixel 3A review: The cheap phone Google always needed

Pixel 3A and 3A XL announced at Google I/O 2019

Google is already working on a foldable Pixel phone

James Martin

Accessibility projects

Google is using AI and voice recognition technology to help people with disabilities live more independent and autonomous lives.

Google takes wraps off new accessibility projects at I/O

Google

Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.

Update, May 7, 10:19 a.m. PT: Adds details from conference. 10:54 a.m: Additional details from conference. 11:10 a.m: Additional details from conference. 11:22 a.m: Additional details from conference.

Now playing: Watch this: Our wishlist for Google I/O 2019