Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream, see keynote and full schedule

Today, more than 7,000 developers are gathering on the grounds of the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, to attend the annual Google I/O developer conference. But if you don't have a ticket to the annual event, here's how to watch Google I/O live. Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the event this morning with his opening keynote address, discussing the products Google makes for your home, car and life.

The convention is expected to showcase the tech giant's latest efforts around Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant, and Nest and smart home devices. And just ahead of today's start, Google announced winners of its Google Play apps contest.

(It's a good week to be a developer on the West Coast: Google's three-day event overlaps with the Microsoft Build conference, being held in Seattle.)

I/O runs May 7 to May 9 and kicks off this morning with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT. CNET's live coverage starts half an hour earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Google Lens and AR



During the keynote address, Google showed how Google Search and Lens are pushing into deeper phone uses for AR.

Google brings AR and Lens closer to the future of search

Google won't release an Oculus Quest VR competitor anytime soon

Google Duplex

Unveiled at last year's Google I/O, Duplex began as an automated method for placing calls on your behalf to perform a few services, such as making reservations at a restaurant, using natural conversation. Today, Google said it is bringing Duplex to the web, helping you complete tasks in more places.

Google Duplex expands beyond phone calls and can book you a rental car

