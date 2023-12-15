Our Picks for the Easiest (and Most Difficult) Beds to Move

If you haven't moved or rotated your mattress in a while, you may have forgotten what a pain it can be to move beds, especially full size and up. The size of mattresses makes them awkward to move, especially when alone. Add in extra weight or special features like cooling covers and it can get downright tricky.

Our mattress experts put their heads together to select the easiest and most difficult mattresses to move, based on their extensive testing experiences. How hard a bed is to move shouldn't affect the decision to buy it or not, but that information will help you plan accordingly.

Read more: Best Mattresses to Buy Right Now

Does mattress weight really matter?

If you don't move a lot, the reality is that how difficult your mattress is to move probably doesn't matter in the long run. Nor should it sway you from getting one bed over another. Some of the best-ranked mattresses we've tested are a little harder to grip or rotate.

That said, difficulty to handle is something to consider, especially if you live alone or have a disability.

The easiest beds to move

Several factors can make a mattress easy to move, including weight, how easy they are to grip and if they have handles. According to our experts, a bed's construction is one of the most significant markers for how easy a bed will be to move.

All-foam mattresses

All-foam mattresses are the easiest to move because they're lighter than other types of beds. Many of these all-foam mattresses are shipped directly to your door in a box, making it easier to move around from the start. Even beyond that, thinner all-foam mattresses should be a breeze for the average person to move and rotate. (Note that prices listed are for queen sizes and may vary with sales.)

Casper Original mattress: The Casper Original mattress is a budget-friendly all-foam bed with zoned support that provides extra support in the center third of the bed. It arrives like any other mattress in a box. The box alone makes it easy to move in, but we've found that the Casper Original mattress is one of the easiest beds to move. You could do it on your own.

Leesa Original mattress: This bed is also shipped to your door in a box. The Leesa Original mattress is an accommodating foam mattress and is easy to move because of its all-foam construction. The cover is also easy to get a grip on.

Layla mattress: You may move a flippable mattress more than the average bed to take advantage of the different firmness levels. One of our favorite flippable options, the Layla mattress, is easy to handle. You'll also find that the Layla Essential mattress is easy to move too.

Other memory foam mattresses that are easy to move include the Dreamfoam Essential, Amazon Basics, Sweetnight and Bear Original mattresses.

Read more: Best Mattress in a Box

The most difficult beds to move

The same things that make a mattress easy to move can also work against you. The heftier, more durable mattresses will be harder to move because there's more to them. Three main categories of beds will take a little more effort to move: latex beds, burlier beds and beds with cooling covers.

Latex foam beds

Latex foam has an airy and bouncy feel. It's exceptionally responsive and more breathable than traditional memory foam. It tends to skew on the firmer side of the firmness scale.

Latex beds are more difficult to move than average beds because they are heavier and don't keep their shape while handling them. Even so, that doesn't outweigh the benefits that natural latex offers. It's eco-friendly, hypoallergenic and extremely durable.

Zenhaven mattress: The Zenhaven is an organic mattress from Saatva. It boasts a mix of latex foam, organic cotton and wool. It has a flippable design with the options of a Luxury Plush or Gentle Firm profile. We love seeing beds with flippable designs, but the Zenhaven is a heavy bed that you need two people to flip.

PlushBeds mattress: The PlushBeds is another organic latex mattress that can be a pain to move. Unlike other beds, you can actually take the PlushBeds mattress apart and move it in pieces, though that process can be time-consuming. That said, the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress has handles that help the process.

CNET

Burlier beds

When I say burlier beds, I'm referring to robust mattresses that are either thicker or heavier than the average bed. Many hybrid mattresses fall into this category.

Purple Restore mattress: The Restore mattress is one of Purple's newest beds. The polymer that makes the purple mattresses really cool and bouncy also makes them pretty heavy. The Restore lacks any handles to give you a better grip.

Helix Elite Mattresses: Helix offers a ton of quality mattresses, the Elite line among them. No matter which bed you choose from the Elite line, it will arrive in two boxes, one with the base layer and the other with a pillow top and comfort insert that you zip on. The thickness of these beds might make it hard for some to move.

Tempur-Pedic Breeze mattresses: Tempur-Pedic is known for its sinking memory foam that cradles you as you sleep. The Tempur-Pedic Breeze mattresses are heavier, making them a little more challenging to move. It doesn't have handles, so it might be hard to grip. The bright side is that Tempur-Pedic offers white glove delivery.

Beds with cooling covers

If you're a hot sleeper, you probably should invest in a mattress with cooling technology. One of the most effective cooling properties can have is a cooling cover. However, the covers often have a somewhat slippery texture that can be hard to grip.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress: Our overall pick for the best cooling mattress is the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress. It's 12.5 inches thick and features both bouncy foam and hefty coils. It's not the thickest or heaviest bed, but the cooling cover can slip through your hands while moving it.

Read more: Best Cooling Sheets

Dillon Lopez/CNET

Expert-approved tips for moving a mattress

You don't move your bed every day. That's why it's overlooked until it's time to buy a new one or move homes.

Just because a bed is a little more challenging shouldn't rule it out for you. It may just take a little extra planning. If you are moving, buying a new bed or simply need to rotate your current mattress, you can use these simple tips to make the process easier.

Plan to have a person help you

This one is a little obvious, but it's the most impactful thing you can do. Planning to have a second person there will make a world of difference in moving any bed, especially the heavier ones like latex foam mattresses that tend to flop around when you try to move them.

Look for white glove delivery options

If you're buying a new mattress, you can opt for white-glove delivery services to skip the headache of moving it. Brands like Saatva and Beautyrest will set up your new bed for you and may even remove your old mattress to save you a trip. This won't help you with future moves, but it's something to consider.

Don't cut your nails too short

This one might seem a little out there, but not cutting your nails if you know you'll move a bed is an insider tip from our mattress team. Having your nails super short can make getting a grip on a bed even more difficult. Nails will give you an extra edge, even if by just a few millimeters.

Consider a mattress cover for moving with handles

Handles are a huge advantage for moving beds around. Some mattresses, like the Cloverlane and Awara, have handles that make getting a grip easier. But that's not standard across the industry.

Don't worry if your bed doesn't have straps. You can buy bed covers with handles to keep your bed clean and make it easier to lift.