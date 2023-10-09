Best Mattress to Buy on Amazon in 2023

Prime Day Deals

If you’re anything like me, you rely on Amazon for a whole list of products, from pet food, random household items, chords, clothes and everything in between. That even includes mattresses. If you’re in the market for a simple, affordable mattress then Amazon is a good place to turn. The site doesn’t house all the big name brands you’ll see on the regular online mattress market, but there are some quality picks -- there even some Amazon exclusive beds from reputable brands.

Prime Day is having a comeback this fall as Amazon announced its plans to celebrate with savings on a ton of products across the site, from bedding and kitchenware to technology.

What’s the best mattress to buy on Amazon overall?

If you want a basic mattress from Amazon made by a trustworthy brand that’s both comfortable and affordable, the Casper Element is one of our team’s favorite picks. It doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, but most people are perfectly fine with that.

Best mattresses on Amazon in 2023

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Casper Casper Element Best overall mattress on Amazon Casper is one of the industry’s biggest names, especially online. They helped bring the bed-in-a-box craze to the mainstream, and you can get a budget-friendly version of the Casper Original for a low price on Amazon. The Casper Element is a two-layer mattress with the same feel and medium firmness level as Casper. The top comfort layer is the brand’s own AirScape foam, which is perforated throughout so air passes through easier, making it more breathable than a regular, cheap mattress. A queen-size Casper Element mattress will run you around $540 on Amazon. Pros Good for all sleeping positions

It’s an Amazon-exclusive from a popular brand Cons Heavier sleepers should opt for a more supportive hybrid mattress Additional details Type: Poly foam mattress

Firmness: 5 out of 10 or medium

Trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Price scale: $ Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen $536 at Amazon

Tuft and Needle Nod Hybrid Best hybrid mattress on Amazon A hybrid bed is one that contains foam and steel coils, versus beds like the Casper Element that are made from just foam. This makes them more durable, but also more expensive. But not in this case. I think the Tuft and Needle Nod Hybrid is the best mattress to buy on Amazon that has a coil and foam construction. Tuft and Needle is up there in popularity with Casper, and the Nod is its Amazon-exclusive bed. The hybrid model is 10 inches thick and has a three-layer construction fit with 6-inch coils and two layers of foam. It’s a safe pick because it’s generally comfortable for any sleeping position, body type, and is cheaper than most competitors. A Tuft and Needle Nod Hybrid mattress in a queen size will run you around $999, but might be cheaper on Prime Day. Pros Suitable for all sleeping positions

It’s cheap mattress option that supports all body types Cons Might feel too soft for a heavy back or stomach sleeper Additional details Type: Poly foam mattress

Poly foam mattress Firmness: Medium or 5

Medium or 5 Trial: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

10-year limited warranty Price scale: $$ Nod by Tuft & Needle Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress, Soft Memory Foam and Firm Innerspring Bed in a Box with Breathable Support, 100-Night Sleep Trial, 10-Year Limited Warranty,Grey $899 at Amazon

Lucid 10 Inch Memory Foam mattress Best memory foam mattress on Amazon The Lucid 10 Inch Memory Foam mattress on Amazon checks boxes for people who like the dense, hugging feel of memory foam and want to pay a minimum price. It’s one of the cheaper picks on our list next to the AmazonBasics mattress. The primary comfort layer in this all-foam mattress is gel memory foam, which helps regulate temperature better than traditional memory foam. It also has a slow-responding feel that takes a few moments to respond to pressure and bounce back to normal. Memory foam lovers of all sleeping positions can enjoy the Lucid 10 Inch Memory Foam bed because it’s available in all firmness levels. A queen-size Lucid 10 Inch Memory Foam bed will cost around $340. Pros Multiple firmness levels to choose from

Accommodating for all sleeping positions Cons Not ideal for people over 230 pounds in the long-term Additional details Type: Memory foam mattress

Memory foam mattress Firmness: 3 firmness levels | Medium-soft or 3 | Medium or 5 | Medium-firm to firm or 8

3 firmness levels | Medium-soft or 3 | Medium or 5 | Medium-firm to firm or 8 Trial: 30 nights

30 nights Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

10-year limited warranty Price scale: $ LUCID 10 Inch Memory Foam Medium-Plush - Gel Infusion – Hypoallergenic Bamboo Charcoal- Queen Size Mattress, White $340 at Amazon$445 at Walmart

Awara Premier Best latex mattress on Amazon Latex mattresses are a hot commodity on Amazon, as a few of our picks are sold out or nearly so. The Awara Premier is the premium version of one of our personal favorites, the Awara 10-inch Hybrid. This one is 12 inches thick with 8-inch pocketed coils, four inches of latex foam, and a natural wool and organic Euro-top. It looks and feels like a fancy mattress, but it really has a good value. Mattresses made with natural latex are hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and eco-friendly. Considering this and its strong hybrid construction, it could sell for over $1,650. However, a queen size goes for $1,400 on Amazon. Pros Its medium-firm feel makes it ideal for back, stomach and combo sleepers

Good for all body types

Made with sustainably sourced and green materials Cons A little too firm for strict side sleepers

It’s the most expensive bed on our list Additional details Type: Latex hybrid mattress

Latex hybrid mattress Firmness: Medium-firm or 7

Medium-firm or 7 Trial: 365 nights

365 nights Warranty: Lifetime warranty

Lifetime warranty Price scale: $$ AWARA Premier Natural Hybrid Queen Mattress 12 Inch - Certified Natural Latex - Sustainable New Zealand Wool - Steel Springs - 365-Night Trial, White $1,399 at Amazon

AmazonBasics mattress Most affordable mattress on Amazon Amazon couldn’t sell other mattresses without jumping in for a piece of the pie. Luckily for us, it’s the most affordable mattress on Amazon with the queen-size 10-inch bed retailing for only $213. It has a pressure relieving memory foam feel and is available in multiple firmness options. You can also choose among multiple height options, but the 10-inch mattress offers a good balance between value and construction. The thicker the AmazonBasics bed, the more you’re going to pay. If you have a low budget and just want a good bed, we think this will be one of your best bets. Pros Multiple heights to choose from

Two firmness level options available Cons Heavier sleepers may want to consider a more supportive hybrid mattress

Shorter trial and warranty period than the other picks Additional details Type : Memory foam mattress

: Memory foam mattress Firmness : 2 firmness levels | Medium-firm or 6-7 and Plush or 4-5

: 2 firmness levels | Medium-firm or 6-7 and Plush or 4-5 Trial: 30 days

30 days Warranty: 1-year

1-year Price Scale: $ Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress, Soft Plush Feel, 10 Inch, Twin, White/Grey $213 at Amazon

How we test mattresses

1. Firmness: Our team takes turns trying out the mattress and laying on top to determine if it’s soft, firm or somewhere in between. Firmness level is an important factor in choosing the best mattress for you.

2. Feel: We get hands-on with our mattresses; we squish, squeeze and lay on the beds to get a feel for the materials inside. Memory foam makes a mattress slow-responding and pressure relieving, while coils or latex foam are bouncy.

3. Durability: We typically analyze construction to get a sense of how durable a mattress is, since most of our beds don’t go through the type of wear and tear in our testing period that occurs over the eight plus years you’ll be sleeping on it. Hybrid mattresses made with coils are more durable and long lasting than foam beds.

4. Best body type: Heavier individuals should opt for a hybrid mattress because these types of beds offer more support and durability, especially in the long run.

5. Best sleeping position: We get real physical and flip around the mattresses, testing each sleeping position: side, back, stomach and combination.

6. Motion isolation: If you sleep with a partner you’ll want to consider this feature. We test motion isolation by placing a cup of water at the end of a bed and bouncing around to test how well it absorbs motion.

7. Edge support: We analyze a mattresses' materials and physically lay on each edge of the mattress to get a feel for how well it'll keep us feeling sturdy.

What to look for in an Amazon mattress

Firmness

This is something you should consider when looking for any mattress. Side sleepers usually prefer a softer mattress that provides give and comfort underneath the hips and shoulders. Back and stomach sleepers, however, like a firmer mattress that provides back support.

Body type

Our best mattresses on Amazon include a few hybrid picks, which are great for heavier sleepers or anyone looking for additional back support.

Trial

When it comes to buying a bed online, you should consider the length of time you get to test your mattress "risk free." It takes around 30 days for your body to become acclimated to a mattress, so some people need a longer trial period.

Warranty

A bed’s warranty partly speaks to its durability and how long a brand is willing to back its product. In our experience, the most quality, long-lasting mattresses come with longer warranty periods.