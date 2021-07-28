The best latex mattresses of 2021

Known for its buoyancy, pressure relief and durability, latex has gained remarkable popularity as a mattress material over the past decade. All-natural latex is especially favored, as the material is also highly sustainable. Latex mattresses usually outlast traditional mattresses by several years, and are biodegradable even though they have outstanding longevity. And for those who detest strong, chemical smells, latex mattresses bring zero (or hardly any) off-gassing into your home.

Latex comes from the sap of rubber trees, also called rubber serum, which is collected, foamed, poured into molds and baked into layers. Each rubber tree can be harvested for about 24 years, and it isn't necessary to cut down the tree to collect sufficient sap, nor does it harm the tree.

Then, depending upon which form of latex is being made, another of two processes is followed to make the final latex used in mattresses: Dunlop or Talalay.

Dunlop ends up being a bit firmer and denser with more bounce, a consistency that has been compared to pound cake. It's great for sleepers with back pain or those who prefer a firmer mattress, and it has a shorter, simpler manufacturing process that keeps it more affordable and energy efficient compared to other types of latex.

Talalay results in a slightly softer, angel food cake consistency. It's generally viewed as a more luxurious latex, and a more breathable material suitable for hot sleepers. It's especially good for sleepers who have trouble getting comfortable on firmer mattresses, namely side sleepers and those who need greater pressure relief. It's a bit more expensive than other types of latex as well.

If you're in the market for a latex mattress but you aren't sure which kind to get, our guide below will help narrow down your options. Prices listed are for nonsale queen-size mattresses.

Brentwood Home The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss organic latex hybrid mattress is the perfect blend of pressure relief, temperature regulation and soft supportive comfort. It consists of two layers of organic Dunlop underneath a single layer of organic Talalay latex, which are all tailored according to each order's customized firmness (medium or medium-firm) and thickness preference (9-inch, 10-inch or 12-inch). The medium option is best for side sleepers, and is chosen by 80% of PlushBeds shoppers. Medium-firm is ideal for those weighing over 275 pounds, back sleepers and stomach sleepers. The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss also incorporates 10 pounds of certified organic wool from New Zealand, adding natural elasticity, moisture-wicking properties and temperature-regulating support to the mix. To top it all off, the mattress cover is crafted of organic US-sourced cotton an inch thick, designed to keep the sleeper dry and cool through the night. The company also uses wool as a fire retardant in the mattress cover. This mattress is also dust mite resistant, mold- and mildew-proof, and works well with most bed frames and foundations, including adjustable bases. The Natural Bliss mattress is a good choice for vegans or those who prefer no wool is used in their mattress. The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss certified organic mattress comes with free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial and a 25-year warranty. The company also offers a free comfort exchange during the sleep trial, in which you can swap your firmness level for a new top layer of the other firmness option.

Brentwood Home Made in California, Brentwood Home integrates a blend of natural and organic wool, cotton, flax and coconut fiber with over 1,000 pocketed springs to create the Cedar Natural Luxe mattress. Each layer has a specific function in this mattress, beginning with the organic cover, which is ornately hand-tufted with wool rosettes. The rosettes are the end results of fabric that pulls the inner layers of the mattress together. This process is both attractive and clever, allowing the company to bypass the use of harmful glues and adhesives. Organic cotton is tucked away in the quilted areas of the mattress, while two layers of moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating organic Alpaca wool help keep the air moving for comfort on both hot and cold nights. Alpaca wool is used because of its silky texture and hypoallergenic properties. It's also fire resistant. An organic layer of latex is computer cut into three patented zones, shaped into an impressive patented design. This design uses latex made using the environmentally conscious Dunlop process and forming it into a supportive top edge, which creates better heat-wicking comfort for the joints as well as enhanced motion isolation. The coils are individually wrapped and strategically placed into five zones. Some are positioned along the edges of the mattress for enhanced edge retention, while others are placed in the lumbar region for greater back support. The rest are set up for noise and motion transfer reduction, with the number of coils increasing according to the size of the mattress. One unique section of this mattress is the layer of coconut husks, which is tufted by hand securely to a layer of latex. These eco-friendly, recycled husks have antimicrobial qualities and help improve air circulation as well. This mattress works well with any bed frame or foundation including adjustable bases. Rated 7 on a 10-point firmness scale, the Cedar Natural Luxe is medium-firm -- but if you prefer things a little softer, there's an optional three-inch topper made to go with it. This makes it a gentle-firm 6 on the same scale and is incredibly plush to the touch. Free shipping and return pickup, a full year sleep trial (365 days) and a 25-year warranty come with your purchase of a Cedar Natural Luxe mattress.

Spindle The Spindle Organic Latex mattress consists of 9 inches of certified organic Dunlop latex covered with a full inch of US-sourced organic cotton and wool batting. Another excellent choice for the eco-conscious shopper, this mattress contains no chemical fire retardants, nor any manufactured latex or harmful VOCs. One thing that makes the Spindle Organic Latex stand out is the fact that it ships its latex (along with the rest of the mattress) to the customer in one firm layer and two medium layers -- separately. These layers can be adjusted to the customer's taste, offering three different feels to choose from. Aside from that, the latex relieves pressure and gives the sleeper a supportive surface with a generous amount of bounce and minimal sink. Owned by a family in its fourth generation of mattress making, Spindle boasts old-fashioned values as well as the perks of patronizing a family-owned company. They also donate one mattress for every 10 sold along with 10% of their profits to environmental organizations. With your mattress purchase from Spindle, you'll get free delivery within the 48 contiguous states, a 365-day sleep trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers a 60-day price guarantee, meaning if the mattress you purchase goes on sale within 60 days of your receipt date, you can get the difference refunded to you. Additionally, for 25 years, you can buy a new layer of latex to freshen up your mattress for a 30% discount.

Lucid If you're looking for a quality latex mattress at an affordable price, Lucid's 12-inch Latex Hybrid is our go-to pick. This mattress provides five layers of latex, foam and individually-wrapped steel coils in a supportive and comfortable hybrid form. Ideal for side, back and stomach sleepers, this mattress is rated a 3 out of 5 on the company's firmness scale. The first layer of the Lucid Latex Hybrid is an airy soft cover, followed by a layer of latex and then another layer of cooling and body-contouring gel memory foam. Then comes the transition foam to buffer the area between soft foam to supportive foam, and finally a layer of foam-wrapped steel coils to create optimal support throughout the whole mattress as well as great edge support and motion isolation. You'll have to spot-clean this mattress as the cover is not removable. Keeping it in a space removed from eating, drinking, pets and running water can help it to stay clean and dry. The Lucid Latex Hybrid comes with free shipping and a 10-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

WinkBeds Handmade-to-order in Wisconsin, WinkBeds are crafted to last. The EcoCloud is ideal for people with back pain, and it also works well for side sleepers, those who switch sleeping positions a lot and eco-conscious shoppers. It's made of natural, hypoallergenic Talalay latex, recycled steel coils, organic cotton and New Zealand wool. The EcoCloud's layered hybrid design brings cooling, pressure relief, support and breathability, starting with a quilted organic cotton and wool cover. This is followed by a full 4 inches of textured Talalay latex, molded into layers to provide firm lower back and lumbar support and light support in the hips and shoulders. The bed's innerspring support system is next, with each coil individually wrapped and ready to hold the body's heaviest regions. Finally, there's the edge support system, a proprietary support center that keeps the edges of the mattress firm and buoyant, ensuring you won't feel like you're falling out of bed. Reviewers shared that the EcoCloud gave them perfect amounts of both firmness and softness, bringing relief to numerous folks with a history of back pain -- some even noticed remarkable relief overnight. This is most likely a result of the innovative lumbar support system created with the molded Talalay latex. With the purchase of a WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid mattress comes free shipping and returns, a 120-night sleep trial and a Lifetime Durability Promise (which means they will replace your mattress any time it develops a defect).

Amerisleep The Organica mattress by Amerisleep is a thick 13 inches of cooling, pressure-relieving, eco-friendly comfort. Featuring a motion-isolating coil system, this bed is soft yet supportive. It has a medium feel and works best for side, back and combination sleepers. This mattress is composed of four layers hand-tufted together. The first layer is a soft organic cotton cover, followed by a layer of cushiony wool for the fire barrier. Then comes the layer of natural Talalay latex, which offers cooling qualities as well as enhanced contouring and pain-relieving properties. Finally, the pocketed coil system wraps things up with support and motion isolation. The Organica's most intriguing feature is its fire barrier. Made of Joma Wool, which begins on the backs of sheep in New Zealand, this material is manufactured using an additional step called "crimping," which gives it a substantial gain in loft (40 to 50%) while not adding any weight at all. Making it perfect for bedding, this step also helps the wool to be extra resilient. To add to its attractiveness to the eco-conscious sleeper, the land and the animals used for Joma Wool products are always treated with the highest standard of care. With multiple certifications to ensure compliance with environmental standards, this mattress is excellent for the eco-friendly, anyone with health concerns and those with allergies. With every sale of an Organica mattress, Amerisleep also donates part of its profits to sustainable farming and local manufacturing. They're also made in the USA. When you purchase an Organica mattress, you'll get free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial and a 20-year warranty.

SleepOn The creators of SleepOn's Latex Pure Green Organic Latex have partnered with a factory in Sri Lanka to make their own natural latex foam, which they currently use to craft not only mattresses but also toppers and pillows. The latex foam in this mattress immediately absorbs pressure and contours the body upon contact. Made in the company's own Niles, Illinois factory, the SleepOn Latex Pure Green Organic Latex mattress is hand-sewn, assembled and packaged onsite. The first layer is the temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking quilted cover, filled with an inch of certified organic wool. Next, 2 inches of natural 100% organic Dunlop latex account for the contouring and pressure-relieving features of the bed. A final 6 inches of Dunlop latex at the core then add support, longevity and sag resistance to the mix. With the Latex Pure Green Organic, you can choose your firmness preference. The medium option is considered a 5 on a 1-to-10 firmness scale, and is great for couples with different sleep position preferences, sleepers who weigh less than 130 pounds and anyone who needs enhanced pressure relief. The firm feel is a 7 on the same scale, and is recommended for those with back pain, back and stomach sleepers and heavier sleepers. The flexibility of the mattress works best with a solid base. It also works well with slatted frames if the slats are 3 inches apart or less. The company does not recommend box springs. Purchases of the Latex Pure Green Organic mattress come with free same-day shipping, a 100-day sleep trial with free returns and a 10-year warranty.

Awara Sleep An environmentally-friendly company with numerous green certifications, Awara makes a latex mattress with 100% natural, organic and non-toxic materials. A 6.5 on the firmness scale, the Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress has a medium-firm feel. This firmness works for a wide array of sleepers, especially back and stomach sleepers, and heavier sleepers. Four layers of premium materials comprise these mattresses, starting with a plush Euro Top. This pillow top is filled with certified organic wool from New Zealand and covered with a sleek-feeling organic cotton cover. The next layer consists of 4 inches of Dunlop latex for pressure point and joint comfort and relief. Then comes a layer of wrapped 9-inch coils for less motion transfer and improved breathability. There's also an easy-to-move base along with four reinforced, durable handles you can use to move the mattress around. We particularly like that Awara partners with an organization called Trees.org to promote sustainability. The organization's mission is to "end hunger and poverty by training farmers to regenerate their land." To contribute to this organization, Awara plants 10 trees for every mattress it sells. So far the company has helped over 400 families in sub-Saharan Africa by planting fast-growing trees for them to eat from, feed their livestock from, make products they can sell and generally increase their incomes. With the purchase of an Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid mattress comes free shipping and returns, a 365-night sleep trial and a forever warranty.

