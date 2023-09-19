Purple Restore Mattress Review: A Bed With a Distinctive Feel and Breathable Design

Purple, a renowned mattress brand, has recently released a new lineup of mattresses. In this article, we will provide an in-depth review of the Purple Restore Mattress, the first model in their brand new Premium Collection of mattresses that replaced the Purple Hybrid and Premier beds. They also introduced a new Luxe Collection, the brand's top-tier selection of Purple mattresses. In this Purple Restore review, we will delve into its construction, the distinctive gel-like feel, firmness options, pricing, and who would benefit from this hybrid mattress. So, let's dive in!

Multiple firmness levels make it good for all sleeping positions,

Supportive hybrid construction appeals to all body types,

Its design makes it ultra breathable,

Boasts a unique, weightless feel

It's a pretty expensive mattress, Might be too strange for people who want a traditional feel

First impressions

We tested the Purple Restore mattress and found it's accommodating for a wide variety of sleepers. Jonathan Gomez/ CNET

Upon first glance, the Purple Restore Mattress looks a bit different than the older Purple Hybrid Mattress. The nearly all-white cover has been replaced with a sleeker-looking gray and dark purple exterior which looks quite nice. Under the hood, though, the changes are far less significant. Purple is not reinventing the wheel with the Restore Mattress because it is a direct replacement for the old Purple Hybrid. It should feel very familiar to anyone who's slept on a Purple bed before. It has a unique, gel-like feel that is soft and squishy yet supportive and responsive at the same time. It feels completely different to any other brand that we've tested.

The shipping and setup process for this mattress was a bit different. The folks who delivered it unbagged it for us and put it on our bed frame, like white glove delivery light. This should also be your experience with any bed in the Premium Collection, which is pretty useful since these beds are heavy and can be challenging to move around.

The main difference between Purple's delivery and other methods from luxury mattress brands is that it arrived in a bag rather than full-size, like the beds from the Saatva brand or the beds in the Purple Luxe Collection.

There will be a bit of an off-gassing process with some light odor, but thanks to the nature of the materials, it should probably be ready to sleep on night one.

Construction and materials

The Purple Restore Mattress stands out due to its comfort material and Purple's secret sauce, the GelFlex Grid material. It's made with:

Pocketed coils as the primary support layer, a feature that ensures excellent bounce, responsiveness, durability, and support, particularly for individuals with heavier body types. In contrast, the Essential collection utilizes foam for their support bases.

Above the coils, there is a thin layer of comfort/transition foam, which is quite common in most mattresses.



Next is the purple gel Flex Grid layer, which sets the Purple Restore Mattress apart from other beds. This proprietary material, resembling Dr. Scholl's insoles, offers a unique, super responsive, and gel-like feel that characterizes all Purple mattresses in the Premium and Essential Collections.



The GelFlex Grid remains unchanged in comparison to the older models, as it is the signature element of a Purple mattress.

Purple Restore mattress feel and firmness

Getting a feel for the Purple Restore mattress; the top layer feels like a gel toy or Dr. Scholl's insole. Jonathan Gomez/ CNET

The Purple Restore Mattress boasts a remarkable gel-like feel, thanks to the inclusion of the purple gel Flex Grid. This material provides a uniquely responsive and squishy sensation. If you've never slept on a bed like Purple, it's unlike anything you've experienced before. The new Purple beds retain this exceptional feel, as it is what makes a Purple mattress truly distinct. With that said, some shoppers may think the bed's one-of-a-kind feel is somewhat strange. If you're hesitant to try a whole new style of mattress, you can buy a sample squishy for really cheap – a 3-pack costs only $3.

How firm is the Purple Restore mattress?

Regarding firmness, the Purple Restore Mattress departs from its predecessor, the Purple Hybrid, by offering two firmness options: soft and firm. The firm model, which we tested, falls around a medium-firm on our firmness scale, similar to the old Purple Hybrid.

This makes it suitable for back, stomach, and combination sleepers, as well as various body sizes. However, lighter individuals might perceive it as slightly firmer. Unfortunately, we haven't tested the soft option yet, but based on information from Purple's website and other mattresses in this collection, it will likely be a medium firmness, catering to strict side sleepers.

Sleeping positions

Back and stomach sleepers may want to consider the firm mattress model because it offers greater back support than the softer model.

It's worth noting that firmness perception is subjective and can vary based on body weight. Lightweight individuals may find the firm model slightly firmer, while heavier individuals may experience it as more accommodating.

For side sleepers, we recommend trying out the soft model, which is specifically designed to provide better cushion to your shoulders and hips.

Combination sleepers should sleep well on either firmness option. Because of how responsive the mattress is, changing sleeping positions is a breeze.

See more: Best mattress for side sleepers

Purple Restore mattress performance

Edge support

The level of edge support on the Purple Restore is exceptional. In addition to the coils along the outer edges of the mattress being extra reinforced for additional firmness to prevent any roll-off sensation while you sleep, there's an additional few inches of foam to make it even more supportive. So even if you're sharing a smaller mattress you should feel secure.

Motion isolation

Our testing found that the motion isolation on the Purple Restore is just OK. Due to the pocketed coils as the main support layer and the super responsive nature of the GelFlex Grid top layer, you'll probably feel it a bit if your sleeping partner tosses and turns at night.

We don't see it being a dealbreaker for most people. Modern pocketed coils isolate motion much better than old-school innersprings, so the Purple Restore is still far better than the old coil bed you might have grown up sleeping on — but it's not going to compete with memory foam beds like Nectar or Tempur-Pedic, which are well known for their ability to prevent cross mattress motion.

Temperature regulation

Temperature regulation is a major strength of the Purple brand, and the Restore Mattress is no exception. The GelFlex Grid material not only has a ton of natural airflow thanks to the almost honeycomb style design, but it doesn't retain heat like other materials can like some older styles of memory foam. The GelFlex grid, in combination with the coil support base means it will do a great job at not warming up on you at night.

We wouldn't consider this an "active cooling" mattress since it doesn't feature any materials that are noticeably cool to the touch, but it's still a great option for hot sleepers.

Pricing and discounts

In terms of pricing, the Purple Restore Mattress belongs to the higher end of the market. A queen-size mattress costs approximately $2,300, placing it in the luxury tier. Purple's discount policies are somewhat inconsistent, with occasional offers during major holidays. We recommend keeping an eye out for these discounts to save some money. Please refer to the description for current pricing and any available discounts, as mattress brands often adjust their prices.

Trial, warranty and shipping

There are pros and cons to buying online. It's the most convenient way to shop, but you don't get to be hands-on when you're doing your research. That's why online mattress brands offer a few perks, including free shipping and a free trial.

Free shipping and returns

100-night risk-free trial



10-year warranty

Who should consider the Purple Restore mattress?

The Purple Restore Mattress is an excellent choice for individuals who are intrigued by the Purple brand and are looking for a hybrid mattress model. If you appreciate the unique gel-like feel associated with Purple mattresses, you will likely find the Purple Restore Mattress highly comfortable and conducive to quality sleep. However, if you prefer a noticeably softer mattress, consider the soft model of this bed or explore the more affordable Purple Original and Purple Plus mattresses, which are specifically designed for side sleepers.

How Purple Restore compares to the old Purple Hybrid

Aside from the different look, there isn't a whole lot different about the new Purple Restore compared to the old Purple Hybrid. The construction is virtually the same, with only some minor tweaks to the edge coils, and it has the same unique feel you get with the GelFlex Grid that many sleepers love.

The biggest difference is the additional soft firmness option. The old Purple Hybrid only came in one firmness level and it was around a Medium-Firm on our scale, like a 6 to 8 out of 10. The firm option of the new Purple Restore matches that exactly, but you also have the softer option available when you checkout.

Final verdict

The Purple Restore Mattress impresses with its hybrid design, combining pocketed coils and the signature purple gel Flex Grid. This construction enables exceptional support and durability, while the gel-like feel sets it apart from other mattresses on the market. With two firmness options available, the Purple Restore Mattress caters to a wide range of sleep preferences. Although it falls on the pricier side, the unique features and quality materials justify the investment, especially for those seeking a remarkable hybrid mattress experience.

Purple Restore Mattress FAQ

Does a Purple mattress feel like a waterbed? No, the Purple mattress feels more like you're laying on a giant Dr. Scholl's insole. Although, it does give you a "weightless" feel like a waterbed does.

What is the lifespan of a Purple mattress? The Purple Restore mattress has a 10-year warranty backing it, meaning it should last at least 10 years. The hybrid model, however, may last a few more years if you take proper care of it.