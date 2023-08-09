Tempur-Pedic Mattress Review: New Breeze Models 6:38 Watch Now

Speaker 1: <silence> Are you looking for a mattress that has extra cooling features built in? We're gonna talk about a couple options in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet, and we have our review of the newly updated temper Pro Breeze and tempered Lux Breeze mattresses. Now we have tested many a Tempur-Pedic mattress, and these are the upgraded versions of their old pro breeze and Lux Breeze. We're gonna touch on how they're different from the old models a little bit, [00:00:30] and then get into the reasons why you might wanna pick up one of these beds. We have tested many a Tempur-Pedic mattress in our day, including the old versions, and we'll talk about how they're different to these newly updated ones a little bit in this video. And then we're gonna focus on why you might want to pick one up for yourself. If that sounds good and you find this video helpful, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And there's gonna be tons of stuff in the description, so I'll be sure to take a look. Speaker 1: Let's briefly touch on the policy info for these mattresses. We're gonna throw 'em up on screen here so you can read them and there'll be more info in the description. Basically, you're not gonna pay anything extra for shipping, and they actually include [00:01:00] white glove delivery with all of their mattresses, but one, so you don't actually have to do any of the setup process. And unfortunately, because they do the white glove delivery process, they will charge you some sort of return fee if you decide to return it within the 90 day trial period. So just keep that in mind with these Tempur-Pedic beds. Let's get into the subtle differences between the old versions of the pro and Lux breeze in comparison to these ones. And from what we can tell, the biggest thing is is that they're supposed to sleep a little bit cooler. The way they differentiate [00:01:30] between the Pro Breeze and the Lux Breeze models is that the Lux sleeps quite a bit cooler than the pro according to Tempur-Pedic. Speaker 1: So on the old versions, the Pro Breeze was supposed to sleep three degrees cooler than your average mattress, and then the Lux Breeze was supposed to sleep eight degrees cooler than your average mattress. Now the Pro Breeze is supposed to sleep five degrees cooler and the Lux Breeze is supposed to sleep 10 degrees cooler. Now it's really hard for us to confirm those exact numbers, but testing the Lux Breeze, this new one against the old version, we do [00:02:00] think it does have a slightly more noticeable cooling cover, and that's always nice to have The look of the beds are also slightly different. That doesn't really matter all that much because you're gonna be using sheets and stuff. And the Lux Breeze model now does come in a hybrid version, which I don't think they had before. We'll talk about that a little bit more when we get into firmness. Speaker 1: So let's get into what you get with either version of these tempered breeze mattresses, namely the feel. So with any mattress from Tempur-Pedic, these two included, you should expect a very classic dense, [00:02:30] viscous memory foam feel. That's really what Tempur-Pedic is known for. So that means you're gonna lay down on one of these beds and you're gonna slowly start to sink into that top layer of memory foam as it conforms to your body's shape, and it's going to be extremely slow to respond. So say you're sleeping on your side and you rotate to your back, it's gonna take a while for the foam to really go back into traditional shape and then start recon conform to your body. So some combo sleepers don't really like the feel of a memory foam mattress for this reason, but a lot of people out do enjoy the feel of memory [00:03:00] foam because it can kind of deter you from tossing and turning a little bit, which can lead to more restful sleep. Speaker 1: So if you know you like memory foam, you should really enjoy the feel of these Tempur-Pedic mattresses. Tempur-Pedic is kind of the original memory foam mattress option, but if you're looking for a more responsive feel in your next mattress, I would look at a different brand altogether. The biggest differences between these two beds, aside from the extra cooling factor on the luxe, comes in with their firmness profiles. They do it in a kind of interesting way. I'm not really sure why they do it this way. I would imagine it would be [00:03:30] simpler and easier to just have the same firmness options across the board. But with the probe breeze, it only comes in a medium and a medium hybrid. In our test, we found the medium to be roughly a medium, so it should be pretty accommodating for all sleeper types back some excite and combination, maybe not a combination as much just because of the feel profile, but it should work pretty well in any position. Speaker 1: And then the medium hybrid just subs out the dense support foam for pocketed coils. You don't really feel the coils at all on this mattress. It's just gonna add some extra long-term support and durability. [00:04:00] And if you're a heavier person, we would suggest getting it in a hybrid option because it'll just last a bit longer. If we look at the Lux Breeze model, though, it does have a few more firmness options. It has a soft and a firm, and then a medium only in the hybrid. Again, it's a little strange. If you are a primary side sleeper, I would suggest going with that soft model. You should probably be fine on your side on the medium hybrid, but a little extra pressure leaf is always nice if you are a strict side sleeper, especially if you are more lightweight. 'cause lightweight people generally feel beds be a bit firmer. Speaker 1: [00:04:30] And if you're a side sleeper, maximum pressure relief is always nice to have. And then you do have the firm model, which we would rate it around a medium firm. So great for back and stomach sleepers. So the firmness options are a little strange with these beds. I think most people would be fine on the medium and medium hybrid options on the pro breeze, but you have more specialized options available on the Lux Breeze. And then the last really big difference between these two mattresses is gonna come down to pricing. The luxe breeze you would probably guess is a bit more expensive than the Pro Breeze, and you would be correct for the Tempur-Pedic [00:05:00] Pro Breeze, you're looking at around $4,100, which puts it in a very, very, very high pricing tier. Much more expensive than the majority of beds that we test over here. Speaker 1: Then the Lux Breeze is gonna be quite a bit more expensive than that. You're looking at about $5,100, which puts it in the same realm as the new Purple lux lineup, which we've reviewed and should be down below in the description. Tempur-Pedic is currently running a promotion on these beds that knocks the price down about 500 bucks, which is always nice. Make sure you look down below in the description for UpToDate pricing and [00:05:30] discounts. Tempur-Pedic is one of those brands that generally doesn't offer discounts year round, but maybe you're on major holidays, you might get lucky like right now. So just make sure you check down there. And that leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up one of these Tempur-Pedic breeze mattresses for themselves? And I think it's really gonna come down to your overall mattress budget. There are a lot of really solid memory foam mattress options out there, although Tempur-Pedic is one of the most recognizable brands, and they're the ones that will provide you with some of the most classic dense memory foam feel. Speaker 1: So [00:06:00] if that's really what you're looking for and you have a lot of money to spend on a bed, I think I can definitely recommend these. I think the cooling factor is really nice. I think they will do a really nice job at helping you sleep cooler than your average mattress. But again, that price point is gonna be really hard to get around for a lot of people out there. And there's just much more affordable options available, which you can probably find some of if you look down below in the description. So if you have a lot of money to spend on a mattress and you love memory foam, I think these are great, but that price will be tough. But let us know what you think. Write down below in the comment section. We'd love to get your thoughts. And again, tons of stuff in the description. [00:06:30] Be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's gonna do it for me. This is Ona Seen at Home. I'll see you the next one.