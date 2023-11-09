You probably have experience shopping for a bed for yourself, but it's another story to shop for a mattress for others to sleep on. You'll want something accommodating so your guests find it comfortable, but you also probably don't want to spend a ton of money on a mattress that might not get used too often.

We picked a handful of beds from the well over 200 mattresses we've tested over six years that will make your guests so comfy they might not want to leave!

What is the best overall mattress for guest rooms?

The Puffy Cloud Mattress is the best option for guest rooms. It has an accommodating soft foam feel that most will find comfortable, and it has a medium firmness rating that should be suitable for any sleeping position.

Plus, the cover on the Puffy Mattress is machine washable and stain resistant, so you can easily give the cover a deep clean after your guest departs, which is a compelling feature for a guest room mattress.

Best mattresses for guest rooms of 2023

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Puffy Puffy Cloud Mattress Best overall mattress for guest rooms The Puffy Cloud mattress is a nice, accommodating choice that most people should find comfortable. It has a three-layer, all-foam construction, and even though the top layer behaves quite like a memory foam, the rest of the foams add up to give it more of a soft, neutral foam feel that your guests should generally like. It's also around a medium firmness in our testing, so it should be able to support a variety of sleeping positions as well. This mattress won't be ideal for a strict back sleeper looking for very little give in their mattress, but if it's for a guest staying for a week or two, they should be fine. It also features a stain-resistant cover that wicks away moisture effectively and is machine washable. So if you want to give this mattress cover a deep clean, it's much easier than most beds. We suggest hang drying as it could shrink in a dryer and may not fit the bed. Pros: Accommodating firmness and feel

Machine washable cover

Easy to move around Cons: Somewhat expensive

All-foam construction so maybe not great for heavier guests Additional Details Price scale : $$

: $$ Type: All-foam mattress

All-foam mattress Firmness: 5 or about a medium

5 or about a medium Trial: 101 nights

101 nights Warranty: Lifetime warranty $2,399 at Puffy

DreamFoam DreamFoam Hybrid Mattress Best hybrid mattress for guest rooms The DreamFoam Hybrid is one of the most affordable coil mattresses we've ever tested. A lot of sleepers prefer coil beds for their extra bounce, airflow and in general coil hybrid beds like these are more supportive and durable over the long term, especially for heavier people above 200 pounds. Despite the low price point, we don't think you're sacrificing much in terms of quality. DreamFoam is a sub-brand of Brooklyn Bedding, which is one of our favorite brands for overall value. Despite featuring a fairly thick layer of memory foam in its construction, it has a neutral hybrid feel that we think most will find comfortable. And in our tests we found it to be around a medium on our firmness scale for the average person so it should be plenty accommodating for your guests. It should also let your guests sleep a little bit cooler as the cover is noticeably cool to the touch. Its cooling factor isn't going to compete with more high-end mattresses with the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe (which is one of our all-time favorite cooling beds, but it's definitely there. Pros: Accommodating firmness and feel

Hybrid design and cooling factors

Budget friendly Cons: Not the best edge support Additional Details Price scale: $

$ Type: Hybrid Mattress

Hybrid Mattress Firmness: 5 or about a medium

5 or about a medium Trial: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 10-year limited warranty $799 at Dreamfoam

Leesa Leesa Studio Best memory foam mattress for guest rooms The Leesa Studio is the most affordable mattress in Leesa's lineup, and it shares a lot of similarities with the ultra popular Leesa Original. Both beds are about 10 inches thick and feature three foam layers, the biggest difference is the top two layers of foam are essentially flipped, which means the top layer of the Leesa Studio is a memory foam. We generally try to avoid beds with a classic memory foam feel for this list because not everyone is a fan of the sink-in quality found in a memory foam mattress, but the Leesa Studio has more of a responsive, balanced memory foam feel. When sleeping on it, you'll know that it's made of memory foam, but we don't think it will turn off many people as it's more responsive than most memory foam mattresses. The Leesa Studio is slightly firmer than many of the beds on this list, somewhere between a medium and a medium-firm on our scale, so it should still be plenty accommodating for most sleeper types. Pros: Responsive memory foam

Budget friendly Cons: Could be slightly too firm for strict side sleepers Additional Details Price scale: $

$ Type: All-foam mattress

All-foam mattress Firmness: 6.5 or medium to medium-firm

6.5 or medium to medium-firm Trial: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 10-year limited warranty $799 at Leesa

SweetNight SweetNight Tri-Fold Mattress Best guest room mattress for small spaces Let's face it, not everyone lives in a space big enough for a dedicated guest room, but that doesn't mean you don't ever want to have guests stay with you. The SweetNight Tri-Fold Mattress is exactly what it sounds like. When your home is guest free, it can remain folded in a rectangular shape that can be easily stored, and when you have guests over, simply unfold it on the floor or a folding bed frame, and they will have a place to sleep that should be more comfortable than the average couch. It can be used really effectively for camping trips for yourself. I actually slept on this mattress for 12 days on an extended camping trip in a tent and found it to be so much more comfortable than the usual air mattress and cot combo I used in the past. It's not the most comfortable or supportive mattress in the world, given that it's only 4 inches thick, but if you have a small space the SweetNight Tri-Fold Mattress is a great option for any guest. Pros: Can be stored to save space

Low profile

Useful for other things (such as camping) Cons: Not as comfortable or supportive as other beds Additional Details Price scale: $

$ Type: All-foam mattress

All-foam mattress Firmness: 7 medium-firm

7 medium-firm Trial: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 3-year warranty $310 at SweetNight

Brentwood Home Brentwood Home Crystal Cove Mattress Best all-natural mattress for guest rooms If you're looking for one of the highest quality and most versatile mattresses for your guests, look no further than the Crystal Cove mattress. This bed has a unique design that we haven't really seen on any other mattress we've tested. It is flippable with a soft side and a firm side, and not only do the sides have different firmness profiles, they also have completely different feels. The soft side has a primary comfort layer of charcoal-infused memory foam that provides a body-conforming, sink-in sensation your guest might be looking for. It can also be flipped to the firm side where the top layer is Dunlop latex foam which has almost the exact opposite feel. It will have plenty of comfort and cushioning, but you don't sink into latex foam much, and it's super responsive as well. So when your guest arrives, they can test out each side and pick the one they find most comfortable. Talk about luxurious! Plus, the Crystal Cove has a large number of certifications to show how natural, organic and sustainably sourced the materials in this mattress are, including the difficult to achieve GreenGuard Gold Certification. Pros: Flippable design

Two different feels in one bed

Natural and organic materials Cons: Quite a bit more expensive than the other beds on this list Additional Details Price scale: $$

$$ Type: Hybrid mattress

Hybrid mattress Firmness: 4 or medium to medium-soft (softer side) | 6 or medium to medium-firm (firmer side)

4 or medium to medium-soft (softer side) | 6 or medium to medium-firm (firmer side) Trial: 365 nights

365 nights Warranty: 25-year limited warranty $1,599 at Brentwood Home

Other mattresses we've tested

For all of our best lists, we have to make the cutoff somewhere, but these top five are by no means the only good options for guest rooms.

The Siena Mattress: This is a super affordable memory foam mattress option, in the $500 range, with a relatively accommodating firmness profile that would be a solid guest room option. In our opinion though, it's feel isn't as universally comfortable as the beds we put on the list so it just didn't make the cut.

AmazonBasics Mattress

DreamCloud Mattress: This is just one of our favorite hybrid beds. It's super affordable, has a luxurious design and an accommodating firmness profile. It doesn't share the same memory foam feel as the other beds in the DreamCloud mattress lineup, so pretty much everyone should find it comfy enough. This bed just had a lot of overlap with the DreamFoam Hybrid and the DreamFoam is slightly more affordable.

How we tested the beds

Be sure to read up on how we test mattresses.

For a list like this, we wanted to keep several things in mind when choosing from the hundreds of beds we've tested.

Feel : We wanted to find beds that pretty much everyone finds generally comfortable. Some sleepers love a classic, dense memory feel, and others don't. Some folks love super responsive latex beds, or even the unique feel of a Purple mattress, and others don't. The beds we chose have more of a "safe" feel that we think anyone who sleeps on it will probably like, and a guest room mattress isn't necessarily for a specific person who might want a specific feel.

: We wanted to find beds that pretty much everyone finds generally comfortable. Some sleepers love a classic, dense memory feel, and others don't. Some folks love super responsive latex beds, or even the unique feel of a Purple mattress, and others don't. The beds we chose have more of a "safe" feel that we think anyone who sleeps on it will probably like, and a guest room mattress isn't necessarily for a specific person who might want a specific feel. Firmness : We wanted all the beds on this list to be around a medium on the firmness scale because they usually work well, or at least OK for all sleeping positions. Whether your guest is a back, stomach, side or combination sleeper, any of these beds shouldn't cause them any aches and pains.

: We wanted all the beds on this list to be around a medium on the firmness scale because they usually work well, or at least OK for all sleeping positions. Whether your guest is a back, stomach, side or combination sleeper, any of these beds shouldn't cause them any aches and pains. Pricing : Buying a mattress for yourself that you spend (hopefully) 8 hours a day sleeping on can already be a sizable investment, so a mattress for guests to sleep on shouldn't cost a lot. That's why we tried to select beds that were more affordable than the average online mattress.

: Buying a mattress for yourself that you spend (hopefully) 8 hours a day sleeping on can already be a sizable investment, so a mattress for guests to sleep on shouldn't cost a lot. That's why we tried to select beds that were more affordable than the average online mattress. Durability: We can't lay on the mattress every day for years, so it's hard to tell exactly how long each bed will last. However, based on several factors like constructions we are able to get an idea of how long we think a bed will last. The average lifespan for a mattress is seven to 10 years. For this list though, durability was less of a concern because a guest room bed probably won't be slept on every night.

Things to consider when choosing a guest room mattress

Room size

Not everyone has the space available for a guest room that can accommodate larger mattresses like a Queen size. Consider Full or Twin XL mattresses for your guest room, and brands like Brooklyn Bedding and DreamFoam even sell atypical sizes like Short Queens and Short Fulls that might better suit your guest room space.

Sleeper types

You'll likely be having a variety of people sleeping on this mattress so you want to avoid beds that are extra soft or extra firm because one guest might be a back sleeper and another might be a side sleeper. Finding a mattress around a medium firmness should work well enough for a variety of guests.

Construction

We often recommend hybrid mattresses for the long term durability coils provide, especially for individuals above 220 pounds. For guest rooms, durability isn't as important, so even if you have heavier guests stay over an all-foam mattress construction will be fine. All-foam mattresses are perfectly fine for handling medium- to petite-size sleepers on a nightly basis

Budget

The amount you're willing to spend on a guest room bed is going to be lower than your actual mattress. It might be tempting to get an equally expensive mattress for a guest room because you want guests to really enjoy their time in your home, but just make sure to set a budget and stick to it when shopping for a guest room mattress.

Best guest room mattress FAQs

What is the best type of mattress for a guest bedroom? A generally comfortable mattress that pretty much everyone will find comfortable, at least for a few nights.

Should a guest room mattress be soft or firm? Ideally, a guest room mattress should be around a medium firmness rating as it should work decently well for any sleeping position.