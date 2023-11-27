Our Top TV Pick of 2023 Is Discounted by Up to $900 for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a new TV, Cyber Monday is certainly one of the best times of the year to buy one. But there are almost too many choices, and Cyber Monday TV deals are already cropping up everywhere. If you're struggling with which one to go for, you'll be happy to know our favorite TV on the market in 2023 is seeing huge savings at Amazon -- making your decision much easier. Our TV experts have pegged the TCL QM8 as the best TV overall thanks to its excellent image quality, brightness and contrast. Bonus: Several sizes are eligible for hundreds in savings.

Amazon's prices start at just $900, and while the product page doesn't make the discount clear, this is the lowest this 65-inch TV has ever gone. Until the last couple of months, it rarely deviated from its $1,300 retail price. If you'd like a bigger screen, three larger variants are also discounted: the 75-inch for $1,398, the 85-inch for $2,000 and the 98-inch for $5,998. The 75-inch model is a particularly appealing deal, not just because it's our favorite TV in this size class, but because it's seeing the biggest savings at over $900 off.

The TCL QM8 implements mini-LED technology, which is similar to traditional LEDs, except it uses millions of tiny LEDs that can be controlled more granularly. That gives the panel a better overall brightness and contrast ratio while keeping costs down compared with an OLED panel. The image fidelity is also better thanks to the HDR tech the TCL QM8 supports, including HDR10, HDR10 Plus and HLG. If you're unfamiliar with that last one, HLG is an HDR standard used by some broadcasters, especially in sports, so if you love keeping up with your favorite team, you'll be able to see games in HDR -- a nifty feature.

Another thing that makes the TCL QM8 an excellent TV for action-packed content is the 120Hz base refresh rate. More frames mean a smoother overall experience, and unlike motion-smoothing technology, a high base refresh rate doesn't give a strange feel that puts off some viewers. The higher base refresh rate also makes this an excellent TV if you're gaming on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or a high-end gaming PC.

As for the smart TV platform, the TCL QM8 uses Google TV, which is excellent if you're in the Google ecosystem, although you can change that by grabbing a streaming device from another brand. And if you think the TCL QM8 is still a bit too pricey, there are some other, more budget-friendly Cyber Monday TV deals you can check out.