Best TV antenna for 2021

Did you know you can watch some of the best TV shows, specials and sports events for free? All you need is an antenna and a decent signal. Even better news: Today's antennas are much less finicky than the "rabbit ears" of old, and most can even bring in HD channels.

If you're fed up with the high cost of subscription TV -- whether you're getting it via a live TV streaming service, from a satellite dish or over a coaxial cable -- it may be time to cut the cord and look into an antenna. For the purposes of this article, we'll be discussing over-the-air, or OTA, antennas. This type of antenna feed is great for events you want to watch live, such as sports and the evening news. Depending on where you live and your signal reception capabilities, you can watch anything on NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, PBS and some other channels like MyNetworkTV and The CW. While a roof-mounted television antenna or outdoor TV antenna would do the job, your TV already has a built-in tuner, and adding an indoor antenna can cost less than $20 shipped.

And if you're really serious about cutting the cord, check out our Streaming TV Insider for even more tips.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The downside is that in some places, the TV signal of some channels is spotty or nonexistent due to either your proximity, or lack thereof, to a broadcast tower or obstructions that break up the signal. Unlike a live TV streaming service, OTA TV is restricted to a single television, and the broadcast signal from an OTA TV antenna won't work on phones or other devices. Unless, of course, you kick it up a notch with an OTA DVR.

Now playing: Watch this: How to cut the cord for $10: installing an indoor antenna

We tested seven different indoor antennas with prices ranging from $10 to $90 (all much less than the most basic cable TV). The best TV antennas were able to pull in more channels than the others and delivered stronger, clearer TV signals, even on "problem" channels. We tested in two different locations: urban Manhattan and suburban New Jersey. We'll keep this updated as we review new products. Here are the seven TV antennas we originally looked at:

Channel Master Flatenna 35 ($10 plus $7.50 shipping)

AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna ($20)

1byOne Upgraded Digital Amplified Indoor HD TV Antenna ($27)

Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse ($40)

Mohu ReLeaf ($30, discontinued)

Channel Master Smartenna Plus ($49, discontinued)

U Must Have Amplified High Definition Digital TV Antenna ($29)

The best TV antennas we tested

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Detachable coaxial cable? Yes

Number of channels: 50 in Manhattan, 61 in New Jersey

Number of watchable channels: 9 out of 13 checked, both locations The Flatenna 35 has been upgraded with a removable antenna since our original test. It seems that signal performance has also improved -- it's now the best of our seven models at pulling in channels, beating our previous recommendation, the Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse. And yes, the best TV antenna is just $10 (plus $7.50 shipping) from Channel Master's website. (It's called either the Flatenna 35 or Duo depending on where you buy it from.) Best TV channels reception and low price? We have a winner. Read our Channel Master Flatenna 35 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Detachable coaxial cable? Yes

Number of channels: 39 in Manhattan, 65 in New Jersey

Number of watchable channels: 9 out of 13 checked, both locations Maybe you've tried the Flatenna with so-so results and want to give it another shot. The $80 Antennas Direct Eclipse won our original comparison and performed very well again this time around at receiving a broadcast signal for many TV channels. With its ankh-shaped and multidirectional reversible compact design, the ClearStream antenna is definitely unique. It comes with sticky tabs for attaching it to your window, which is handy. And if you need more signal oomph, there's a $20 antenna amplifier available as well. While the Eclipse is still available, be aware that there's now an upgraded Eclipse 2 model, though we have yet to test it. Read our Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse review.

Other top TV antenna picks

Sarah Tew/CNET Detachable coax? No

Number of channels: 34 in Manhattan, 49 in New Jersey

Number of watchable channels: 6 out of 13 checked, both locations The 1byOne is one of two antennas in this list with a nonremovable coax cable, and at only 10 feet long, it may not work in some rooms where it cannot pick up a very weak signal. The black plastic feels a little cheap compared with the others, though the HD antenna model does come with a powered gain amplifier. It was toward the bottom of the pack in terms of signal performance, but this indoor HDTV antenna was the only television antenna to pick up CBS from a TV tower at our Manhattan location (see below for details). The current price is cheaper than the others, but in our book the Channel Master is worth another buck or two.

Sarah Tew/CNET Detachable cable? No

Number of channels: 28 in Manhattan, 62 in New Jersey

Number of watchable channels: 6, or 7 with amplifier, out of 13 checked, both locations The U Must Have amplified antenna comes with a sticky pad on the back and a relatively long, though nonremovable, lead at 18 feet. The included amplifier gives the antenna some flexibility and the product feels more solidly made overall than the 1byOne, though they performed similarly. Take note that this digital antenna model is constantly out of stock and is currently listed as being manufactured by Synology (it's not).

Sarah Tew/CNET Detachable coaxial cable? Yes

Number of channels: 41 in Manhattan, 64 in New Jersey

Number of watchable channels: 8 out of 13 checked, both locations The $20 AmazonBasics ran neck-and-neck with the Channel Master Flatenna. It has an eerily similar design and also includes a removable coax cable. Only a higher price prevents it from beating the Flatenna. But maybe you want something in white and this ultra thin antenna fits that bill.

Best antennas compared

Price No. of channels (Manhattan) No. of channels (NJ) No. of watchable channels (out of 13) Channel Master Flatenna 35 $10 50 61 9 AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna $20 41 64 8 Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse $40 39 65 9 1byOne Upgraded 2019 Digital Amplified Indoor HD TV Antenna $27 34 49 6 Mohu ReLeaf (discontinued) $30 29 66 6 U Must Have Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna $28 28 62 6 Channel Master Smartenna Plus (discontinued) $49 31 53 5

How we tested the TV antennas



Much like real estate, how well a TV antenna works is based on location, location and location.

We tested the antennas in two main locations: in midtown Manhattan just a half-mile from the broadcast antennas on the Empire State Building -- albeit obscured by other buildings -- and in suburban New Jersey, 9 miles from the closest broadcast towers. Depending on your location, you might receive broadcasts from multiple antennas. Hills or large buildings in the way will have an effect on frequency range and reception of TV channels.

We situated each antenna in the same spot and connected it to the Channel Master DVR Plus, which gives signal strength data as well as a total channel count. We used two different metrics to determine which TV antenna performed best. The first was a raw measure of the number of channels it could detect, while the second involved a number of predetermined "problem channels." For these, we consulted a list of channels culled from various forums, for both testing areas, and gauged how well the antennas pulled in each channel.

Our list of "problem" channels in Manhattan was WABC 7.1 (ABC), WNET 13.1 (PBS), WPIX 11.1 (CW -- Manhattan only) and WNJB 58.1 (PBS -- NJ only). In addition we added popular channels CBS 2.1, WNBC 4 (NBC), and WNYW 5 (Fox).

While the results will vary depending on where you live and how far you are from TV towers, we found that the best-performing models received more of the most popular channels as well as local channels and additional radio broadcasts and Spanish-language stations.

Most of the TV antennas are based on the same rectangular design, but there was one important consideration: the cable. Did the antenna have a long, high-performance coaxial cable or, even better, a detachable one? You'll be sticking one of these in your window, which could be a long way from your TV, so longer is better.

It's worth noting that some of these antennas -- the 1byOne and the Channel Master Smartenna Plus -- include gain-boosting amplifiers. While the 1byOne will also work without the amp attached, the Channel Master won't. Based on our experiences in a number of locations, however, amplifiers offer a wildly unpredictable signal strength benefit. If you can't get TV reception with an indoor antenna, a gain amp may not actually help you, and in other cases, it could make your reception worse by overloading channels that already have a strong signal.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Installing an indoor antenna

Unlike when we reviewed indoor antennas in 2016, most contemporary antennas include some form of adhesive to attach them to your wall or window. If for some reason they lack this option you could try packing tape or poster putty instead.

When you install it, you will definitely need to experiment with the placement. A wall may actually be better than a window, depending on the orientation of your living area. Also, if possible keep the antenna away from magnetic metals such as security bars or the like since they can interfere with your signal strength.

If you buy a model with a short, captive lead like the 1byOne, be aware that you may need to buy a male-female extension lead, and more coaxial cable, to get it to reach your equipment.

Finally, if you live in a poor coverage area, with weak signals, an indoor antenna may not be for you. We tried using the antennas at a location in the Hudson Valley and none of them worked at all, even the signal-boosting Smartenna. That's why it's best to test the signal strength waters with a cheap antenna first, instead of spending a hundred bucks on something that might not work in your location due to a lack of a broadcast tower.

More cord-cutter recommendations