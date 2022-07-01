Top 4th of July Sales Best 4K Projectors 7 Early Prime Day Deals Wi-Fi Range Extenders My Favorite Summer Gadgets Cheap Car Insurance Target's 4th of July Sale Best Running Earbuds, Headphones
Deals

Best OLED TV Prime Day Deals: Save $903 Off 65-inch C1, $403 Off 65-inch Evo C2 and More

Deep discounts at Amazon and other retailers make this an ideal time to upgrade your entertainment with an OLED smart TV.
We spend a lot of our leisure time playing online games, watching live sports and streaming shows and movies. Whatever you enjoy doing, it's important to make sure your entertainment center can handle the job. If you're looking for a brand-new TV, you already know that cost and visual quality are often the deciding factors. It's rare for those two elements to work to your advantage. But with Prime Day on the way, many retailers are already slashing prices.  

Most people know by now that OLED TVs are some of the best smart TVs out there. Thinner and more lightweight than LED competitors, they're famous for bringing you the best image quality available, which has upped their popularity in recent years. Providing true blacks and deep color saturation, the contrast and sharpness of an OLED TV is unbeatable. They outshine the best in LCD, LED and comparable technology when it comes to motion quality and other display aspects. That excellence has come at a premium, but OLED screens are starting to drop in price, and with early Prime Day deals already available, we've pulled together a roundup of the best OLED TV deals.

If you're not shopping specifically for an OLED model, we do have other cheap TV deals worth looking into. However, if you want to snag a deal on the superior picture OLED offers, we've listed the best deals currently available below. Discounts come and go quickly at some retailers, but we'll keep this page up-to-date as new deals drop or expire, so keep checking back.
LG

LG Evo C2 Series 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa: $2,097

Save $403

The self-lit OLED pixels provide infinite contrast and over 1 billion colors. It features a Filmmaker Mode for a theatrical experience and a Game Optimizer Mode to keep you in the action without lag. It also has a brightness booster to provide a brighter picture overall. Further, this TV allows you to control it via voice and connected devices. It even has built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$2,097 at Amazon
LG

LG B2 Series 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa: $1,897

Save $403

Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or online gaming, this TV is up to the task. The 65-inch OLED screen with infinite contrast is only the beginning. This television also features an advanced a7 Gen5 AI processor, as well as technologies such as Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and VRR for smooth gameplay, plus a game optimizer and 120Hz refresh rate. You can also use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$1,897 at Amazon
Vizio

Vizio 55-inch OLED Premium 4K HDR Smart TV: $1,000

Save $200

This OLED TV offers a borderless screen with a pencil-thin profile and wide viewing angles. It also features 8 million self-illuminating pixels to provide the contrast and clarity one would expect from an OLED screen, and Dolby Vision HDR. Plus, it supports 120Hz and a ProGaming Engine to automatically optimize gameplay and support smoother graphics, faster response and better 4K HDR picture quality, as well as low input lag and tear for stutter-free gaming.

$1,000 at Amazon
LG

LG A1 Series 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV: $947

Save $353

This 55-inch model of the LG A1 is a great size for most living rooms, and the built-in Alexa makes it a great hub for your smart home in addition to all the excellent gaming and cinematic features included, like its a7 Gen 4 AI processor and built-in game optimizer.

$947 at Amazon
LG

LG G1 Evo Series 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV: $1,297

Save $100

The G1 Series can't be beat when it comes to image quality. That comes at a premium, but we'll keep our eyes out for deals on this top-of-the-line model. Right now you can save $100 at Amazon on the 55-inch model, making it the best deal you can get on the best picture quality in the OLED game.

Read our LG G1 OLED TV review.

 

$1,297 at Amazon
LG

LG G2 Series Evo Gallery Edition 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $2,748

Save $252

The Gallery design leaves no gap when you hang this TV on the wall. It also features LG's Brightness Booster Max, which works with the a9 Gen5 AI processor 4K to improve the OLED performance of the TV, giving you lifelike graphics and vivid colors. With Filmmaker mode, featuring Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, you can get a cinematic experience at home. And with Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and VRR, along with the LG game optimizer, you can be sure your TV will keep up with the action. This TV also comes with a wall mount and a Magic Remote.

$2,748 at Amazon
LG

LG C1 Series 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,597

Save $903
Nov 2021

This LG is one of our favorite TV models for 2022 and it comes in a wide variety of sizes. The 65-inch model is discounted by over $900 right now at Amazon.

Read our LG C1 OLED TV review.

 

$1,597 at Amazon
Sony

Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch 4K HDR OLED Google TV: $2,300

Save $200

This TV has a Cognitive Processor XR that delivers intense contrasts and vibrant natural colors. It also supports Dolby Vision, Imax Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode to give you a cinematic experience at home. It has powerful audio, too, with Acoustic Surface Audio Plus and Dolby Atmos support. It has triple actuators and dual subwoofers. It also upscales your content to 4K resolution and has XR OLED Motion to produce a blur-free picture, even when there's lots of action. And for those who game, this TV has low input lag and exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.

$2,300 at Best Buy