Best OLED TV Prime Day Deals: Save $903 Off 65-inch C1, $403 Off 65-inch Evo C2 and More

We spend a lot of our leisure time playing online games, watching live sports and streaming shows and movies. Whatever you enjoy doing, it's important to make sure your entertainment center can handle the job. If you're looking for a brand-new TV, you already know that cost and visual quality are often the deciding factors. It's rare for those two elements to work to your advantage. But with Prime Day on the way, many retailers are already slashing prices.

Most people know by now that OLED TVs are some of the best smart TVs out there. Thinner and more lightweight than LED competitors, they're famous for bringing you the best image quality available, which has upped their popularity in recent years. Providing true blacks and deep color saturation, the contrast and sharpness of an OLED TV is unbeatable. They outshine the best in LCD, LED and comparable technology when it comes to motion quality and other display aspects. That excellence has come at a premium, but OLED screens are starting to drop in price, and with early Prime Day deals already available, we've pulled together a roundup of the best OLED TV deals.



If you're not shopping specifically for an OLED model, we do have other cheap TV deals worth looking into. However, if you want to snag a deal on the superior picture OLED offers, we've listed the best deals currently available below. Discounts come and go quickly at some retailers, but we'll keep this page up-to-date as new deals drop or expire, so keep checking back.

LG The self-lit OLED pixels provide infinite contrast and over 1 billion colors. It features a Filmmaker Mode for a theatrical experience and a Game Optimizer Mode to keep you in the action without lag. It also has a brightness booster to provide a brighter picture overall. Further, this TV allows you to control it via voice and connected devices. It even has built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

LG Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or online gaming, this TV is up to the task. The 65-inch OLED screen with infinite contrast is only the beginning. This television also features an advanced a7 Gen5 AI processor, as well as technologies such as Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and VRR for smooth gameplay, plus a game optimizer and 120Hz refresh rate. You can also use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

Vizio This OLED TV offers a borderless screen with a pencil-thin profile and wide viewing angles. It also features 8 million self-illuminating pixels to provide the contrast and clarity one would expect from an OLED screen, and Dolby Vision HDR. Plus, it supports 120Hz and a ProGaming Engine to automatically optimize gameplay and support smoother graphics, faster response and better 4K HDR picture quality, as well as low input lag and tear for stutter-free gaming.

LG This 55-inch model of the LG A1 is a great size for most living rooms, and the built-in Alexa makes it a great hub for your smart home in addition to all the excellent gaming and cinematic features included, like its a7 Gen 4 AI processor and built-in game optimizer.

LG The G1 Series can't be beat when it comes to image quality. That comes at a premium, but we'll keep our eyes out for deals on this top-of-the-line model. Right now you can save $100 at Amazon on the 55-inch model, making it the best deal you can get on the best picture quality in the OLED game. Read our LG G1 OLED TV review.

LG The Gallery design leaves no gap when you hang this TV on the wall. It also features LG's Brightness Booster Max, which works with the a9 Gen5 AI processor 4K to improve the OLED performance of the TV, giving you lifelike graphics and vivid colors. With Filmmaker mode, featuring Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, you can get a cinematic experience at home. And with Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and VRR, along with the LG game optimizer, you can be sure your TV will keep up with the action. This TV also comes with a wall mount and a Magic Remote.