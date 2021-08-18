Best 4K TV for 2021

Most TVs with a screen size of at least 43 inches are available in 4K resolution. It's no longer an expensive step-up feature, because prices for 4K TVs are now basically equivalent to older, lower-resolution 1080p TVs. It's hard to find any model that isn't 4K if you're shopping for a 50-inch screen or bigger.

The best 4K TV screen may be more affordable than you think. The popular TCL 4-Series, which I like a lot as an entry-level option, starts at a budget TV price of less than $300 for the 43-inch model.

As you might expect at those prices, 4K resolution on a screen doesn't necessarily mean great picture quality. All those millions of pixels -- 8,294,440 to be exact -- don't have much of an impact on how good the image looks. The best-performing TVs in our reviews and the best TVs for the money excel in other areas of picture quality, such as contrast, dynamic range, peak brightness and HDR performance. If you're looking for a gaming TV, you'll also want to consider factors like input lag. These TVs have 4K resolution, too, but that's basically table stakes these days.

The list below represents the best 4K televisions (which are, let's face it, the best TVs, full stop) I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side by side to see which ones are most worth buying. I considered factors like picture quality, design, smart TV functionality, connectivity and more (basically, everything you need to watch your favorite TV shows and make the most of your Fire TV stick or streaming apps). Here are my latest recommendations, with the following notes to keep in mind:

Sarah Tew/CNET What's that you say? You just want the best TV and can afford whatever you want? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests, the LG G1 OLED TV is the best TV I've ever reviewed, with world-beating contrast, perfect wide viewing angle and excellent uniformity. This OLED TV beat the picture of the LG CX below, barely, and offers a slimmer, more wall-friendly design. If you can afford it, this is the 4K television to get. Read our LG OLEDG1 series review.

David Katzmaier/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Currently available for hundreds less than the G1 above, and with picture quality that's almost as good, the CX from 2020 is a better choice overall for people who want a really nice OLED TV but don't have money to burn. The G1 was slightly brighter in my measurements and has slightly better video processing, but it was really hard to tell the difference. The only real advantage to the G1 is that slim styling, but the CX is pretty slim itself. Sizes: 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-inch. 2021 outlook: The new model, designated C1, is currently available for a few hundred more than the CX. I haven't reviewed it yet. It adds a new 83-inch size, some minor new features and improved processing, but I expect image quality to be largely the same as the CX. Read our LG OLEDCX series review.

David Katzmaier/CNET Looking for a high-end 4K TV with spectacular image quality, but don't want an OLED? The Samsung QN90A is your best bet. This TV uses QLED tech augmented by mini-LED, for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in my side-by-side tests, but the QN90A comes closer than ever. It's also a bit cheaper than 2021 OLED TVs (but not cheaper than the 2020 CX) and available in a wider range of sizes. Sizes: 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch. Read our Samsung QN90A series (2021) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for live TV streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, and it's even better baked into the TV. This TCL 4-Series can't beat any of the models above on image quality -- its 4K resolution and HDR performance don't do much to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch. (The prices shown below are for the 43-inch size.) Read our TCL S425 series (Roku TV) review.

Aside from the TCL 6-Series above, this is the runner-up for best TV for the money. The TCL has a better picture and better smart TV system so it's a superior TV overall, but it's also a couple hundred dollars more expensive. If you can't afford the 6-Series, this Vizio is a very good choice. Sizes: 50-, 55-, 65-inch. 2021 outlook: The successor to this TV is the MQ7-J series. It looks very similar on paper -- the major difference is a new voice remote and a larger selection of sizes. It ships in July, and initial list pricing is significantly higher than the 2020 version, ranging from $200 to $300 more depending on size. Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum (2020) review.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET Vizio's V-series is our favorite budget alternative to the TCL 4-Series Roku TV. We liked Roku's smart TV system better (sound familiar?), but the V-series has some advantages, including a better remote with voice and more advanced picture settings. Picture quality between the two was basically the same, so if you don't have a preference, it makes sense to get the cheapest one. Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 58- 65-, 75-inch. Read our Vizio V-series (2021) review.

David Katzmaier/CNET With excellent picture quality, anchored by full-array local dimming and plenty of brightness to make HDR shine, the X90J is Sony's answer to the TCL 6-Series and step-up Vizio models. Sleek looks and the Google TV operating system score additional points, as does its next-gen console support (it has 4K/120fps inputs and Sony promises VRR... sometime) and built-in NextGen TV tuner. If you want an "S" brand, this is one of the best values we've tested. Sizes: 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-inch. Read our Sony X90J series (2021) review.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET Samsung is the TV brand that sells more TVs than anyone and one of the most popular is the Q60A series. Its sleek design stands out compared to the other TVs on this list -- although the ultra-thin OLED models are even sleeker -- it offers better features and image quality than budget models like the TCL 4-Series, and it comes in a vast array of sizes. The TVs above are all superior values, and the Sony X90J has a better picture, but if you want a Samsung TV and can't afford the QN90A, this is a great choice. Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 60- 65-, 70- 75-, 85-inch. Read our Samsung Q60A series (2021) review.

Other stuff to know about buying a new 4K TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever and your money is best spent on large screen sizes rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer (like a Fire TV stick or Roku box). They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See our picks of the best media streamers

Most built-in speakers sound terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a soundbar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best soundbars

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know about buying a new TV in 2021.

