Early Walmart Cyber Monday Savings Are Here: Huge Savings on 4K TVs, Xbox Bundles, Gaming Monitors and More

Black Friday has come and gone, with Walmart's deals now taking on the Cyber Monday branding. But despite the name change, there are still tons of great holiday deals on toys, TVs, earbuds, robot vacuums, gaming monitors and more.

We've rounded up some of our favorite current Walmart deals below. We'll be updating this page to highlight new and notable deals through Cyber Monday, so keep checking back for the best bargains available.



Roku/CNET Roku LE HD Save $8 If you're looking for a low-cost streaming device to upgrade your current TV or give you access to our favorite streaming platform, the Roku LE HD is a solid bet. This Roku device is simple to set up, includes the necessary high-speed HDMI cable, delivers high-definition streaming and comes in below $20, making it a great option for anyone who wants to stream their favorite content and doesn't necessarily need or care about 4K resolution. You'll also get a remote with built-in shortcuts, and this device works with the Roku app for voice search from your phone. At under $20, this is a solid deal and a great stocking stuffer for anyone this holiday season. $17 at Walmart

Microsoft/CNET Xbox Series S Save $50 + 3 free months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate The Series S is the more affordable version of Microsoft's current-gen Xbox hardware. And at less than $300, it's by far the most affordable console out there at the moment. It can run all the same titles as the full-size Series X, though not at full 4K resolution. And it doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512GB storage will fill up quickly, though that is easily (if expensively) remedied with an expansion card. And at less than 3 inches thick, the Series S is also significantly more compact than its larger sibling. Right now, Walmart is offering a $50 discount on the Xbox Series S, dropping it down to just $249. Plus, you'll get three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a $50 value. $249 at Walmart$250 at Best Buy$275 at Amazon

Walmart/Screenshot by CNET LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor Save $180 Black Friday is a great time to grab some new gaming gear at at discount. And if you're a PC gamer looking to upgrade your display, you can snag this LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor for just $169 at Walmart -- a $180 discount. It features a 1440p QHD display with HDR10 support for vivid colors and stunning contrast, as well as a 1ms response time and 165 Hz refresh rate for fluid performance. $169 at Walmart

Acer/CNET Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor Now is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your gaming setup. During Walmart's Black Friday sale, you'll find hundreds of deals and games, hardware and much more. That includes a whopping $114 off this 27-inch Acer Nitro gaming monitor, dropping the price down to just $145. This Acer gaming monitor boasts some solid specs for less than $150. It features a 27-inch curved display with a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution. Plus, you'll get HDR10 support, a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and an impressive 170Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid performance. It's also equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which automatically syncs the frame rate with your graphics card for an optimized experience. And with a fast 1-millisecond response time, you don't have to worry about lag costing you important matches. $145 at Walmart