Early Walmart Cyber Monday Savings Are Here: Huge Savings on 4K TVs, Xbox Bundles, Gaming Monitors and More

Black Friday deals have morphed into Cyber Monday offerings at Walmart. Here are some top picks.

Black Friday has come and gone, with Walmart's deals now taking on the Cyber Monday branding. But despite the name change, there are still tons of great holiday deals on toys, TVs, earbuds, robot vacuums, gaming monitors and more. 

See Walmart's Cyber Monday deals

We've rounded up some of our favorite current Walmart deals below. We'll be updating this page to highlight new and notable deals through Cyber Monday, so keep checking back for the best bargains available.

If you're looking for a low-cost streaming device to upgrade your current TV or give you access to our favorite streaming platform, the Roku LE HD is a solid bet. This Roku device is simple to set up, includes the necessary high-speed HDMI cable, delivers high-definition streaming and comes in below $20, making it a great option for anyone who wants to stream their favorite content and doesn't necessarily need or care about 4K resolution. You'll also get a remote with built-in shortcuts, and this device works with the Roku app for voice search from your phone. At under $20, this is a solid deal and a great stocking stuffer for anyone this holiday season. 

The Series S is the more affordable version of Microsoft's current-gen Xbox hardware. And at less than $300, it's by far the most affordable console out there at the moment. It can run all the same titles as the full-size Series X, though not at full 4K resolution. And it doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512GB storage will fill up quickly, though that is easily (if expensively) remedied with an expansion card. And at less than 3 inches thick, the Series S is also significantly more compact than its larger sibling. Right now, Walmart is offering a $50 discount on the Xbox Series S, dropping it down to just $249. Plus, you'll get three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a $50 value. 

Staying connected when you're on a budget doesn't have to mean compromising on a solid phone. Walmart is offering a 5G phone from AT&T for under $70 for Black Friday. The Samsung Galaxy A13 runs on Android, has a 6.6-inch high-definition display and sports a 64-megapixel rear-facing camera. It's not the latest phone out there, and it only comes with 32GB of storage, but it's a great prepaid option with three plans to choose from. And if you need more space, you can expand your storage up to 1TB with a microSD card, but you'll have to purchase it separately.

If you want a massive screen for your living room without breaking the bank, Walmart has a Black Friday deal that you won't want to miss. You can snag this 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K Smart TV -- one of our favorite models for 2023 -- for less than $500 right now. That's a pretty incredible value considering that similar models list for around $800

Description: The TCL 4-Series is our favorite budget-friendly 4K TV on the market right now. This 65-inch model is powered by Roku, our favorite smart TV OS, and features HDR support, a customizable home screen and a dedicated game mode, as well as four HDMI ports. It lists for a whopping $530 at TCL directly, so being able to snag it for less than $250 is a serious bargain. 

Gamers looking for a great deal on a next-gen console for Black Friday won't want to miss this deal on the Xbox Series X. Walmart has the Diablo IV bundle, which includes the console, a wireless controller and a digital voucher for Diablo IV, the latest installment in the popular series, available for just $439 right now. That's a $121 savings and the lowest price we've seen for this gaming console. It supports full 4K resolution, comes equipped with 1TB of storage and has an optical drive so you can play physical game discs, unlike the all-digital Xbox Series S

Black Friday is a great time to grab some new gaming gear at at discount. And if you're a PC gamer looking to upgrade your display, you can snag this LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor for just $169 at Walmart -- a $180 discount. It features a 1440p QHD display with HDR10 support for vivid colors and stunning contrast, as well as a 1ms response time and 165 Hz refresh rate for fluid performance.  

If you or someone on your holiday list is itching to jump into the world of VR, you can't go wrong with the Meta Quest 2, CNET's top choice for the best affordable VR headset. Though the newer Quest 3 offers a faster Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and a higher-res display, the Quest 2 still remains the "most affordable and versatile VR headset you can buy," according to CNET's Scott Stein. This 128GB version usually goes for $300, but right now you can snag one for just $249, plus a $50 Meta Quest Store credit, during Walmart's Black Friday sale. 

Read our Meta Quest 2 review.

Now is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your gaming setup. During Walmart's Black Friday sale, you'll find hundreds of deals and games, hardware and much more. That includes a whopping $114 off this 27-inch Acer Nitro gaming monitor, dropping the price down to just $145. 

This Acer gaming monitor boasts some solid specs for less than $150. It features a 27-inch curved display with a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution. Plus, you'll get HDR10 support, a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and an impressive 170Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid performance. It's also equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which automatically syncs the frame rate with your graphics card for an optimized experience. And with a fast 1-millisecond response time, you don't have to worry about lag costing you important matches.

If you want access to top streaming services, Roku remains our favorite platform. Whether you have an old-school TV you want to upgrade with streaming access or you have a smart TV with built-in apps but want a dedicated streaming device to improve your user experience, there's a wide array to choose from out there. Some devices can get pretty pricey, but with Black Friday almost here, plenty of early deals have already hit shelves. In fact, Walmart has the Roku Premiere available for just $19 right now. That's less than the average cost of takeout. This Roku model is currently exclusive to Walmart, and includes support for 4K HDR video output, which the otherwise similar but currently slightly more expensive Roku Express model lacks.

