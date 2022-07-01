Best 4K TV Prime Day Deals: $1,000 Off Samsung QLED, $330 Off Amazon Omni and More

If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a new TV, then now's your chance. Prime Day falls on July 12 this year, and while it's still a few weeks away, Amazon has already rolled out plenty of early deals. And other retailers are kicking off some competing deals of their own. 4K TVs dominate the market at the moment, and other than the the very cheapest and most expensive models out there, just about any TV you see on store shelves will be equipped with 4K picture tech. And that means you can find some great bargains.

You can check out our list of the best 4K TVs for 2022 to get an idea of what's out there, and below you'll find the best deals available on some of our favorite models, as well as comparable TVs you can grab at a great discount. Deals are sure to come and go pretty fast as we get closer to Prime Day, so be sure to check back often.

Samsung While this 65-inch Samsung is a little pricier than the other TVs on this list, that's because it also features the best screen of any of them. With mini-LEDs and full-array local dimming, this Neo QLED had the best picture quality of any non-OLED TV we've ever tested. Plus, it features a 120Hz refresh rate to reduce motion blur, and object-tracking sound for an incredibly immersive experience.

Amazon With Amazon's growing selection of smart devices and streaming sticks, it was only a matter of time before it started manufacturing its own smart TVs. The Omni series is the more advanced of the two Amazon models and features a microphone built directly into the TV along with Alexa compatibility for hands-free control. With standard LEDs and direct lit backlighting, it doesn't have the sharpest resolution featured on this list, but the convenience of voice control will be difficult to match in this price range.

Samsung Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV out there at the moment. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and the modern and stylish bezel frame looks similar to a typical picture frame, helping it blend in seamlessly with your home's decor. And for just $5 per month, you can subscribe to Samsung's Art Store with access to over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen.

LG We named the LG C1 the best high-end TV for the money on the market in 2022, and right now you can snag this 48-inch model for 33% off. It features a stunning 4K OLED display with Dolby Vision, and a fourth-gen a9 processor to automatically upscale content. It's also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium for optimized gaming, and it comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in.

Samsung The Samsung Q60A made its way onto our list of the best 4K TVs for 2022 as having the best design and features that you'll find in a midprice TV. Beyond its ultrasleek 1-inch frame, what makes this TV stand out is its unique solar-powered remote, which our reviewer Geoff Morrison was very impressed by. It features a QLED display and is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. While it doesn't have the highest picture quality in its price range, the additional features make it a good value, especially when you can pick it up at a discount.

LG This 70-inch LG uses NanoCell LEDs for a crisp 4K picture and rich colors. It comes with a game optimizer mode for precise, low-latency gaming, as well as a filmmaker mode that's supposed to automatically adjust picture and processor settings to match a film's original look and design. Its smart TV platform is LG's own WebOS software.

TCL Featured on both our list of the best 4K TVs and the best TVs overall for 2022, the TCL 4-Series is our favorite budget-friendly option on the market right now. Even at full price, the TCL 4-Series is one of the best value TVs we've seen. For less than $300, this 50-inch TV boasts a 4K picture with HDR. And it comes with Roku built in, so you can access all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box.

Vizio Vizio's V-Series made its way onto our best 4K TVs list thanks to its convenient voice remote and the fact that it comes with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built in, which plenty of other smart TVs do not. These allow you to stream, or even mirror, content from your phone or computer. It also boasts 4K UHD picture, and an IQ active processor that enhances the quality of any non-4K content. The picture is similar to the cheaper TCL 4-Series above, so if the extra features aren't important to you, you're better off with that model. Read our Vizio V-series (2021) review.