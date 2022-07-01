Early Prime Day Deals Laptop Recommendations AT&T vs. Xfinity Prime Day Deals on TVs 4th of July Sales Best iPhone VPN 2023 Acura Integra Review Best Fitbits
Best 4K TV Prime Day Deals: $1,000 Off Samsung QLED, $330 Off Amazon Omni and More

Get a high-quality TV picture without the high price tag.
If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a new TV, then now's your chance. Prime Day falls on July 12 this year, and while it's still a few weeks away, Amazon has already rolled out plenty of early deals. And other retailers are kicking off some competing deals of their own. 4K TVs dominate the market at the moment, and other than the the very cheapest and most expensive models out there, just about any TV you see on store shelves will be equipped with 4K picture tech. And that means you can find some great bargains. 

You can check out our list of the best 4K TVs for 2022 to get an idea of what's out there, and below you'll find the best deals available on some of our favorite models, as well as comparable TVs you can grab at a great discount. Deals are sure to come and go pretty fast as we get closer to Prime Day, so be sure to check back often.
Samsung

Samsung 65-inch QN90A: $1,600

Save $1,000

While this 65-inch Samsung is a little pricier than the other TVs on this list, that's because it also features the best screen of any of them. With mini-LEDs and full-array local dimming, this Neo QLED had the best picture quality of any non-OLED TV we've ever tested. Plus, it features a 120Hz refresh rate to reduce motion blur, and object-tracking sound for an incredibly immersive experience.

$1,600 at Samsung
Amazon

Amazon 65-inch Omni Fire TV: $500

Save $330

With Amazon's growing selection of smart devices and streaming sticks, it was only a matter of time before it started manufacturing its own smart TVs. The Omni series is the more advanced of the two Amazon models and features a microphone built directly into the TV along with Alexa compatibility for hands-free control. With standard LEDs and direct lit backlighting, it doesn't have the sharpest resolution featured on this list, but the convenience of voice control will be difficult to match in this price range.

$500 at Amazon
Samsung

Samsung 50-inch The Frame: $950

Save $350

Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV out there at the moment. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and the modern and stylish bezel frame looks similar to a typical picture frame, helping it blend in seamlessly with your home's decor. And for just $5 per month, you can subscribe to Samsung's Art Store with access to over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen.

$950 at Samsung
LG

LG 48-inch C1: $800

Save $400

We named the LG C1 the best high-end TV for the money on the market in 2022, and right now you can snag this 48-inch model for 33% off. It features a stunning 4K OLED display with Dolby Vision, and a fourth-gen a9 processor to automatically upscale content. It's also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium for optimized gaming, and it comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in.

$800 at Best Buy
Samsung

Samsung 65-inch Q60A: $700

Save $300

The Samsung Q60A made its way onto our list of the best 4K TVs for 2022 as having the best design and features that you'll find in a midprice TV. Beyond its ultrasleek 1-inch frame, what makes this TV stand out is its unique solar-powered remote, which our reviewer Geoff Morrison was very impressed by. It features a QLED display and is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. While it doesn't have the highest picture quality in its price range, the additional features make it a good value, especially when you can pick it up at a discount.

$700 at Samsung
LG

70-inch LG Nano75: $700

Save $200

This 70-inch LG uses NanoCell LEDs for a crisp 4K picture and rich colors. It comes with a game optimizer mode for precise, low-latency gaming, as well as a filmmaker mode that's supposed to automatically adjust picture and processor settings to match a film's original look and design. Its smart TV platform is LG's own WebOS software.

$700 at Best Buy
TCL

TCL 50-inch 4-Series: $278

Save $172

Featured on both our list of the best 4K TVs and the best TVs overall for 2022, the TCL 4-Series is our favorite budget-friendly option on the market right now. Even at full price, the TCL 4-Series is one of the best value TVs we've seen. For less than $300, this 50-inch TV boasts a 4K picture with HDR. And it comes with Roku built in, so you can access all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box.

$278 at Walmart
Vizio

Vizio 50-inch V-Series: $500

Save $100

Vizio's V-Series made its way onto our best 4K TVs list thanks to its convenient voice remote and the fact that it comes with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built in, which plenty of other smart TVs do not. These allow you to stream, or even mirror, content from your phone or computer. It also boasts 4K UHD picture, and an IQ active processor that enhances the quality of any non-4K content. The picture is similar to the cheaper TCL 4-Series above, so if the extra features aren't important to you, you're better off with that model.

$500 at Best Buy

 

$500 at Best Buy
Insignia

Insignia 65-inch F30: $420

Save $150

This UHD Insignia might not have made it onto our list of the best 4K TVs for this year, but it still boasts impressive specs that make it a highly competitive model and a solid deal. It runs Amazon's Fire TV OS, so you can instantly access all your favorite streaming content, and it also supports Apple AirPlay (though not Chromecast). It's equipped with an HDMI eARC port so it's easy to run the audio through a soundbar or surround-sound system, and the Alexa voice remote allows hands-free browsing.

$420 at Best Buy