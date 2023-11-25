Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Over 150 Deals You Can Still Shop Now

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Though Black Friday may be over the deals certainly are not. We're still tracking deals from all the major players like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, where you can still find bargains on just about everything. From fitness equipment to air fryers to laptops and toys, there are plenty of deals still waiting for you. And if you missed the deals Amazon dropped during the Black Friday NFL game, we've included those too.

This year's sales have brought some new all-time low prices on top tech, including $80 off the second-gen AirPods Pro and $100 off the 10th-gen iPad. Plus, there are some rare savings on PS5 console bundles where you can score popular games, such as Spider-Man 2, for free. While prices may dip a bit more by Cyber Monday or even in December, procrastinating may mean stock runs out or there are no bundled games.

With so many offers out there, finding the real bargains can be a challenge throughout the Black Friday event, but CNET is here to help. Our dedicated team of more than a dozen shopping experts is sorting through all the best offers, so you can rest assured that the deals you need to see are presented below. We're keeping this post updated all day to ensure you have the best buys at your fingertips.