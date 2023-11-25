Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Over 150 Deals You Can Still Shop Now

These are the deals you need to see, with a particular emphasis on highly rated products reviewed by CNET staff.
The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control.
The TCL QM8 has an ultra HD QLED mini-LED display, a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR Ultra support for smooth performance, vibrant colors and stunning contrast -- making it our overall favorite TV of 2023. Prices start at just $898 for the 65-inch model, which is over $400 off the list price (though the discount isn't being shown at Amazon), with other sizes available for as much as $900 off.
Bose's top-notch SoundLink Flex has earned the overall top spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound. It boasts an IP67 waterproof rating, 12-hour battery life and you can grab all four colors for 20% off right now
This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free.
This same offer is also available on a bundle that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 instead.
The Meta Quest 2 may be a generation old, but it's still one of our favorite headsets of 2023 and the most affordable way to jump into the world of VR. Right now you can snag both the 128GB and 256GB model for $51 off at Amazon, and you'll get $50 in free Amazon digital credit when you use the promo code META50 at checkout.
Sure to be one of Black Friday's most popular deals, Walmart is offering Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for just $169. Sure, these are the Lightning-equipped model, not the new USB-C version, but they are essentially the same otherwise and can still be charged up wirelessly.
If you're already thinking about some New Year's resolutions, now's a great time to pick up a fitness tracker to help you stay on track and hit your goals. The Fitbit Charge 6 is our overall favorite model of 2023, and right now you can pick it up at an all-time low price.
Black Friday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and these Echo deals and bundles make fleshing out your smart home even more affordable. Smart speakers start at just $18 with free smart bulbs thrown in.