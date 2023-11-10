X
Best Buy Black Friday: Shop Major Deals on Tech and Home Right Now

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is well underway with new deals coming at you every day.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Although Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, that doesn't mean you have to wait until it arrives to start shopping. Like Amazon's Black Friday deals, Best Buy is launching many early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now. 

Whether you're looking to upgrade some appliances before company over the holidays or you are hoping to find great deals on holiday gifts for someone you love, Best Buy is offering some great deals on items in all of its big categories, from tech to home. Look for savings on Keurigs, Roomba, Apple products and more. 

We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy to make things easy for you, and we'll keep updating this post as we get closer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events. 

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $550

OLED TVs have some of the best screens you can get. And while we normally recommend a display that is 55 inches or larger for your main entertainment space, this 48-inch A2 model from LG is a solid option for a bedroom or office. With a $750 discount, it's a great way to get an OLED screen for less than half its usual price. 

Details
Save $750
$550 at Best Buy

Epson EpqiVision Ultra LS300 smart streaming laser projector: $1500

If you've been dreaming of having a home theater, this big-screen quality projector is on sale for $1500 vs. the regular price of $2000. Designed to use short-stream technology, you set it up inches from the wall and it projects all your favorite shows and TV with a full HD-HDR picture. 

Details
Save $500
$1,500 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i7 Plus: $450

The Roomba i7 Plus can tackle debris on your floor without you lifting a finger. Plus, it has a self-emptying base to let you forget about vacuuming for even longer. And you can set a schedule so that it cleans while you're at work. It's basically half-off right now so grab one while you can. 

Details
Save $450
$375 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro USB-C: $200

These 2nd gen AirPods boast better noise cancellation than the previous models, a MagSafe Charging Case, a six-hour battery life on a single charge in the Mag and touch control for easy volume adjustment. And right now they're $50 off.

Details
Save $50
$200 at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Keurig K-Select: $70

This pod brewer has four brew sizes featured (6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces) and you can adjust the strength of your coffee to match your preference. It also has a 52-ounce removable water reservoir so you don't have to refill with every cup. With this Keurig, you can make a cup of coffee in under 1 minute -- and right now it's over half off.

Details
Save $80
$70 at Best Buy

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo coffee and espresso machine: $600

Be your own barista with this espresso machine with the one-touch display panel, automatic foam, and autoclean function. And save $300 off the retail price. 

Details
Save $300
$600 at Best Buy

Samsung 27-cubic foot french door smart refrigerator: $1300

Black Friday is a great time to score big discounts on home appliances, and this 27-cubic foot capacity, double-french door style smart fridge is the upgrade you need right before the holidays. And you can save $500 off the regular price. 

Details
Save $500
$1,300 at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday health and fitness deals

Insignia zero gravity full body massage chair: $1300

Get the ultimate relaxation chair and get a full body massage while you're gaming, reading or just hanging out. Normally priced at $3999, you can grab it for $1300. 

Details
Save $2699
$1,300 at Best Buy

Flexir Recovery muscle massager: $50

Ease those post-workout aches and pains with this half price massage gun. It offers three speeds and three head attachments, plus a three-hour battery life. 

Details
Save $50
$50 at Best Buy
best-buy-black-friday-deals.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available in-store? 

Yes. You can purchase your Best Buy deals online and have them shipped to your door or set them for in-store pickup. You can also walk on into your nearest Best Buy location to score the deals, though supplies may be limited. 

Do My Best Buy members get better Black Friday deals?

For select products and promotions, paying My Best Buy members can score extra savings. That is, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. Those programs start at $50 per year, so it might be worth signing up if you spot a deal with significant additional savings or plan on doing the bulk of your holiday shopping at Best Buy. 

