Best Buy Black Friday: Shop Major Deals on Tech and Home Right Now
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is well underway with new deals coming at you every day.
Although Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, that doesn't mean you have to wait until it arrives to start shopping. Like Amazon's Black Friday deals, Best Buy is launching many early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now.
Whether you're looking to upgrade some appliances before company over the holidays or you are hoping to find great deals on holiday gifts for someone you love, Best Buy is offering some great deals on items in all of its big categories, from tech to home. Look for savings on Keurigs, Roomba, Apple products and more.
We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy to make things easy for you, and we'll keep updating this post as we get closer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events.
Best Buy Black Friday tech deals
OLED TVs have some of the best screens you can get. And while we normally recommend a display that is 55 inches or larger for your main entertainment space, this 48-inch A2 model from LG is a solid option for a bedroom or office. With a $750 discount, it's a great way to get an OLED screen for less than half its usual price.
If you've been dreaming of having a home theater, this big-screen quality projector is on sale for $1500 vs. the regular price of $2000. Designed to use short-stream technology, you set it up inches from the wall and it projects all your favorite shows and TV with a full HD-HDR picture.
The Roomba i7 Plus can tackle debris on your floor without you lifting a finger. Plus, it has a self-emptying base to let you forget about vacuuming for even longer. And you can set a schedule so that it cleans while you're at work. It's basically half-off right now so grab one while you can.
These 2nd gen AirPods boast better noise cancellation than the previous models, a MagSafe Charging Case, a six-hour battery life on a single charge in the Mag and touch control for easy volume adjustment. And right now they're $50 off.
- MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop: $949 (Save $150)
- MacBook Air M2 15-inch laptop: $1449 (save $250)
- iPad 9th Gen: Save $80 on all models
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: $1,000 (save $550)
- LG 55-inch UQ70 Series 4K smart TV: $300 (save $200)
- Insignia 50-inch F30 series 4K smart Fire TV: $200 (save $100)
- Epson EX3280 projector with built-in speaker: $350 (save $150)
- Epson Home Cinema 3200 projector: $1200 (save $300)
Best Buy Black Friday home deals
This pod brewer has four brew sizes featured (6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces) and you can adjust the strength of your coffee to match your preference. It also has a 52-ounce removable water reservoir so you don't have to refill with every cup. With this Keurig, you can make a cup of coffee in under 1 minute -- and right now it's over half off.
Be your own barista with this espresso machine with the one-touch display panel, automatic foam, and autoclean function. And save $300 off the retail price.
Black Friday is a great time to score big discounts on home appliances, and this 27-cubic foot capacity, double-french door style smart fridge is the upgrade you need right before the holidays. And you can save $500 off the regular price.
- Ninja 4-quart air fryer: $90 (save $30)
- Instant Pot Crisp 6-quart pressure cooker air fryer: $130 (save $20)
- GE stand mixer: $149 (save $150)
- KitchenAid classic tilt-head stand mixer: $270 (save $60)
- Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum: $600 (save $200)
- Shark Air Purifier Max: $200 (save $250)
- Save up to 45% on all major appliances
Best Buy Black Friday health and fitness deals
Get the ultimate relaxation chair and get a full body massage while you're gaming, reading or just hanging out. Normally priced at $3999, you can grab it for $1300.
Ease those post-workout aches and pains with this half price massage gun. It offers three speeds and three head attachments, plus a three-hour battery life.
- Flexir Recovery Lite muscle massager: $40 (save $40)
- Bowflex Treadmill 10: $1,999 (save $301)
- NordicTrack RW900 Rower: $1800 (save $200)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 smart rechargeable toothbrush: $280 (save $60)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 electrci trimmer: $30 (save $8)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer: $300 (save $100)
- Save up to $60 on select FitBit fitness trackers
Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available in-store?
Yes. You can purchase your Best Buy deals online and have them shipped to your door or set them for in-store pickup. You can also walk on into your nearest Best Buy location to score the deals, though supplies may be limited.
Do My Best Buy members get better Black Friday deals?
For select products and promotions, paying My Best Buy members can score extra savings. That is, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. Those programs start at $50 per year, so it might be worth signing up if you spot a deal with significant additional savings or plan on doing the bulk of your holiday shopping at Best Buy.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers