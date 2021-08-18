Best Blu-ray player for 2021

There are some good reasons to watch movies on the humble Blu-ray player -- even in the streaming age. A hardware player offers the best image and sound quality available, thanks to the enhanced storage capacities of Blu-ray discs. There are two types of Blu-ray disc options available: 1080p Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray. Both are a step up from a traditional DVD player, but getting a 4K player will let you play both kinds of Blu-rays and give you access to formats like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, DTS:X and HDR10. Even better, all of them will play your DVD and CD collections, too. Streaming problems like bandwidth caps, dropouts or buffering are nonexistent. But if you somehow want those, most of the best Blu-ray players options can also support streaming apps such as Netflix (some even in 4K) and Hulu.

Current gaming consoles like the high-end PS5 and the Xbox Series X can play both Blu-rays and 4K Blu-rays, in addition to the latest games. Plus, if you don't have a 4K TV and a library of only regular Blu-rays, you can save money by buying a 1080p-only player like the Sony BDP-3700.

So, are you ready to make the most of your 4K content with the best Blu ray player? Grab an HDMI cable get ready to enjoy the excellent playback and top-notch viewing experience that Blu-ray players have to offer.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sony UBP-X700 is at the cutting edge of 4K Blu-ray technology, thanks in part to its Dolby Vision compatibility. Throw in a bunch of streaming app services and the Sony Blu-ray player rewards you with a solid performance at a reasonable price. Read our Sony UBP-X700 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to spend the bare minimum on a Blu-ray player, then the Sony BDP-S3700 should be your choice. It offers a lot of features for little money, but as it's only 1080p you'll miss out on advanced features like 4K resolution picture quality and Dolby Vision. Read our Sony BDP-S3700 review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET You'll have a hard time getting your hands on the Xbox Series X until later this year due to insatiable demand, but keep checking back on restock updates. This is the only current Xbox model that accepts optical discs. It can play DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K Blu-rays, in addition to Xbox game discs. It can also be used with standard IR remotes, unlike the PS5. (The cheaper Xbox Series S does not have a disc slot.) Read our Xbox Series X review.

James Phelan/CNET The high-end PS5 (the $500 model) includes an optical drive that accepts DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K Blu-rays, in addition to PS4 and PS5 game discs. The cheaper PS5 Digital Edition does not have a disc slot. Both models continue to be sold out at various retailers, but keep checking back for restock updates. Read our PS5 review.

More home entertainment essentials