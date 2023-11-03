Early Black Friday Deals Bring Big Savings on MacBooks, iPads and More

We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but the Apple deals are already starting to roll in. And that includes some major bargains on top-rated Apple devices, including headphones, laptops, tablets and much more. And to help you take full advantage of these early savings, we've rounded up some of the best pre-Black Friday Apple deals you can already shop below. We'll continue to update this page as more deals pop up throughout the season, so be sure to check back often for the best bargains available.

Early Black Friday Apple deals

Below, we've collected all the best Apple deals you'll find ahead of Black Friday, which includes big savings on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and much more. We'll continue to update this page as we get closer to the main event on Nov. 24, so be sure to check back periodically for even more can't-miss offers.

Early Black Friday AirPods deals

Early Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $219 The second-gen Apple Watch SE is the most affordable wearable in Apple's lineup, and right now you can snag it for as low as $219 at select retailers, which saves you $30 compared to the Apple Store price. You can also upgrade to the larger 44mm model for $249, which is also $30 off. Details Save $30 $219 at Amazon

Early Black Friday Mac deals

MacBook Air M2 (15-inch): $1,050 Though Apple recently announced a new generation of M3 devices, this is still the latest model in its lightweight MacBook Air lineup. The base model comes equipped with an M2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a stunning 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and you can snag it for $1,050 right now -- just a $1 more than the all-time lowest price. Details Save $249 $1,050 at Amazon

MacBook Pro M2 (14-inch): $1,799 There's a new generation of M3-equipped MacBook Pros on the way, but this previous-gen model is still one of the best laptops on the market. It features a powerful M2 Pro processor, and comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for blazing-fast performance. Details Save $200 $1,799 at B&H Photo

Early Black Friday iPad deals

iPad Air (5th Gen): $500 You can snag the latest generation of Apple's lightweight iPad Air tablet for around $100 off right now at Amazon. It features a 10.9-inch display, an M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, plus Wi-Fi 6 support for fast and fluid web performance. And at just one pound and just 0.24 inches thick, it's easy to take with you just about anywhere. Details Save $99 $500 at Amazon

Early Black Friday Apple TV deals

Apple TV 4K (128GB, 2022): $145 It's pretty slim pickings for deals on Apple's latest 4K streamer right now, but you can save a scant $4 compared to the Apple Store price when you pick up the step-up 128GB model from B&H Photo. Details Save $4 $145 at B&H Photo

Early Black Friday Apple accessory deals