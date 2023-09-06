How to Stream Apple's Wonderlust Event: Don't Miss the Latest Reveals

Apple's next big event will take place on Sept. 12 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California next week. The Wonderlust event will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. PT -- and there are several ways that you can watch from home.

Apple is expected to announce several new products, including the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the next-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra (which made its debut in 2022). The iPhone 15 will probably make the biggest splash -- barring any unexpected announcements -- with a rumored switch to USB-C and a new periscope lens (for longer optical zoom) exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is also expected to announce the release date of its next mobile operating system, iOS 17, which features contact posters, live voicemails and an improved autocorrect. The last couple years, Apple has released its latest iOS update a little less than a week after its September event. CNET's Zachary McAuliffe predicts that Apple will release iOS 17 on Monday, Sept. 18.

Apple's September event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquarters, and will likely include hands-on demos for select media with whichever devices Apple announces. CNET will be covering Apple's September event with a live blog featuring an on-site team and our global team of reporters.

Be sure to check out all of the rumors about the Apple event and the iPhone 15 before the big presentation next month.

How to watch the Apple Wonderlust event

The Wonderlust event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m ET, 6 p.m. BST, 3 a.m. AEST).

You can watch Apple's event livestream on:

You can also follow along live with CNET as we provide full coverage of the event.

