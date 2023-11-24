X
Catch the Next NFL Black Friday Game on the TCL 55-Inch 4K Fire TV: 40% Off

Amazon's limited Black Friday deal on the 55-inch TCL TV ends tonight, so you better act fast.

Nelson Aguilar
Nelson Aguilar is an LA-based tech how-to writer and graduate of UCLA. With more than a decade of experience, he covers Apple and Google and writes on iPhone and Android features, privacy and security settings and more.
Nelson Aguilar
TV on orange background

The 55-inch TCL TV is currently 40% off.

 James Bricknell

Amazon dropped limited-time deals during today's first-ever Black Friday NFL broadcast between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. 

In the middle of commercial breaks, you could scan a number of QR codes to save on various products available on Amazon's website -- like the 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K Fire TV, which is currently 40% off for a limited time.

The 55-inch TCL Fire TV is $300 right now -- its lowest price ever on Amazon. The deal knocks off $200.

The 4K Ultra HD TV features the Fire TV experience, giving you quick access to all the streaming, live TV and music applications you could need, like Netflix, Disney Plus, Max, Hulu and more. It also comes equipped with the Alexa voice-assistant, so that you can navigate your TV hands-free, whether you're looking for something to watch or want to catch up on the latest NFL scores.

But you better act fast, the lightening deal is only up while supplies last. You can also score on the DeWalt cordless drill and driver, which also debuted during today's Black Friday NFL game -- it's currently $119, 50% off its listing price.

You must be a member to score on these Amazon Black Friday deals.

