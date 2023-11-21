Black Friday Football: How to Watch, Stream Dolphins vs. Jets for Free on Prime Video

This year's Thanksgiving weekend will feature turkey, leftover turkey sandwiches and a new NFL broadcast you can sit in front of while enjoying a leftover turkey sandwich. For the first time, the NFL will hold a game on Black Friday, a day after the traditional trio of NFL games played on Thanksgiving Day. The Black Friday game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Unlike Amazon's usual Thursday Night Football broadcasts that require a Prime membership, however, the Black Friday game will be available to anyone with a free Amazon account.

The inaugural Black Friday game is an AFC East clash between the 7-3 Miami Dolphins and 4-6 New York Jets. The Dolphins lead the division with a high-powered offense behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and speedy wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Jets have... the opposite of a high-powered offense, with QB Aaron Rodgers sidelined for the year and the beleaguered Zach Wilson proving so wildly ineffective that he was benched in last week's loss. The Jets could turn to Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian for Friday's game.

The Jets, however, have one of the toughest defenses in the league and have been particularly good against the pass this season. Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner matching up against Hill and Waddle will be fun to watch. You just might want to go make another turkey sandwich or a stuffing waffle when the Jets have the ball.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) with the game streaming nationally on Prime Video.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets in the NFL's first Black Friday game. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Black Friday football: Prime Video, Twitch, local networks and NFL Plus

Anyone with a free Amazon account can watch the NFL's Black Friday game on Prime Video -- an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription is not required. You can also watch for free on Prime Video's Twitch channel. (Twitch is also owned by Amazon.)

Meanwhile, fans in the local markets of the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets will be able to watch on an over-the-air station. And if you already subscribe to NFL Plus, the league's $7-per-month streaming service (or $15 a month with Red Zone included), you can also stream the game. Note that NFL Plus viewing is limited to watching on just a phone or tablet, not on a computer or TV.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Amazon Prime Video Free Black Friday NFL football Amazon's usual Thursday Night Football games are streamed on Prime Video and require a $15-a-month Prime membership or a $9-a-month Prime Video subscription. Neither is needed for the Black Friday game, which can be watched by anyone with a free Amazon account. You'll have four broadcasts from which to choose for the Black Friday game: The main broadcast with the regular Thursday Night Football team of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung.

The usual TFN alternate Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats broadcast that features AI overlays that deliver real-time stats and highlight, for example, which defenders might blitz on a given play.

An alternate broadcast with the Dude Perfect crew.

A Spanish-language broadcast. No matter which stream you choose, you can expect to see a bevy of Amazon Black Friday deals throughout the game. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) with Amazon's pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT). Read our Amazon Prime Video review. See at Amazon

Can I watch the Black Friday game on local TV?

Yes, you can, if you live in the local market of either of the Dolphins or Jets -- that's WFOR CBS 4 in Miami and WNYW Fox 5 in New York. There are two ways to watch local channels on your TV without a cable or satellite subscription. The first is with a live TV streaming service. And the second is with an over-the-air antenna, if you live in an area that has good reception.

You can watch local networks with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the channel needed for the game in your particular area.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.