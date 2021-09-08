iPhone 13 Apple Event: Watch our live updates now

Apple Event

Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. We'll be covering the event live here, with details on the breaking news as well as offering in depth analysis and perspective you can only get here. Follow along.

Will there be enough? 9:03 a.m. PT 9:03 a.m. PT It used to be that when new iPhones came out, people lined up around the block outside Apple Stores to be among the first to get their hands on the device. It would then typically be promptly sold out and nearly impossible to find for days or even weeks. Apple's gotten better at managing demand, and so many people buy online now that the dramatic iPhone lines are largely a thing of the past. But what of supply? In the pandemic, we've learned that our international supply chains are rather fragile, and our reliance on overseas manufacturing has led to shortages of all sorts of products, from cars to video game consoles to garlic. So far, indications are Apple's been able to void these issues, in part thanks to its aggressive long-term planning. That doesn't mean you'll have easy access to an iPhone at launch, but it shouldn't be as hard to find as, say, a PlayStation 5. There are rumors the Apple Watch on the other hand may have limited supplies at launch. But that's because of a non-pandemic problem. According to rumors, Apple struggled to get production going smooth in order to produce at high volume.

Unusual location 8:31 a.m. PT 8:31 a.m. PT Pretty much every virtual event Apple's held so far has been set on its multibillion dollar "spaceship" headquarters in Cupertino, California. But this time Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted out a picture of a different location the company will be holding at least part of its event from: The desert. Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon. 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/C5V5hiel8F — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2021 It's a good bet this may be a reference to the rumored satellite emergency call capabilities being built into the next iPhones. We'll have to see.

The most dramatic change for the new iPhones, aside from better cameras that Apple always tends to offer, is said to be the capability to make calls and send texts in emergencies when there's no cell coverage. Generally, though, they're expected to still rely on 5G wireless technology for day-to-day connectivity.

The iPhone 13 comes a year after one of Apple's most successful launches, with the 5G-powered iPhone 12. The device offered the first major revamp of the iPhone's design since 2017, when Apple introduced its $1,000 iPhone X, with its new face-unlocking design and better screen technology. One survey conducted before the iPhone 12 announcement from Decluttr, a device recycler and reseller, found that a "staggering" 53% of respondents planned to buy the new iPhone, touching off what analysts call a "supercycle" of phone upgrades.

Apple did notch an increase in iPhone sales in the three months following the release of the iPhone 12. In January, the company said iPhone sales during the holidays jumped 17% from the previous year, helping to lead the company to its highest recorded revenue and profit ever.

"It is not far from any of our minds that this result caps off the most challenging year any of us can remember," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a call with investors after posting the company's financial results. "It is an understatement to say that the challenges it posed to Apple as a business paled in comparison to the challenges it posed to Apple as a community of individuals, to employees, to their families, and to the communities we live in and love to call home."

"These results show the central role that our products played in helping our users respond to these challenges," Cook added.

Though Apple's likely to offer a compelling upgrade to some customers, it's happening at a time of turmoil both within and outside the tech industry. For the past year and a half, the pandemic has forced Apple, Microsoft, Sony and many other tech companies to hold events online.

The virus has upended billions of people's lives around the world, forcing entire countries into quarantine in efforts to stop its spread. Those disruptions have also slowed manufacturing and shipping around the world, exacerbating parts shortages that have delayed production of new computers, cars and video game consoles.

Apple so far has been able to keep products largely in stock, analysts say, due in part to the company's savvy management of its supply chain.

While the iPhone will be a key product we see at Apple's event this year, and likely what most people focus their attention on, the company's expected to have other devices to show off. Those include new Mac computers with upgraded chips and new iPads.

When is the Apple event?

Apple's online-only event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT, which is 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST and Sept. 15 at 3 a.m. AEST. (Sorry, Australia.)

Where can I watch Apple's livestream?

You'll be able to stream Apple's event straight from the company's website. We'll also be covering it with a live show here on CNET.

What can we expect, besides the iPhone 13 launch?

Apple's digital events are fast paced and slickly produced. And execs throw in at least one or two jokes to keep you entertained. Maybe they'll even make a Mamas and Papas joke, but don't bet on it.