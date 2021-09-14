Apple's iPad Mini sees a big upgrade: Support for USB-C charging

Screenshot/Apple

Apple Event

Apple today announced a new iPad Mini, and with it comes support for USB-C charging -- a faster method of charging than the previously used Apple 12W USB power adapter.

USB-C charging is quickly becoming a standard for all sorts of devices, from tablets like the iPad Mini to gaming consoles and laptops. According to iPad Product Marketing Manager Katie MacDonald, in the Apple Event live stream, "The iPad Mini now has a USB-C port, so you get the same great USB-C functionality that we brought to iPad Air, which means it's up to 10 times faster than its predecessor."

The port also allows the iPad Mini to connect to "a vast ecosystem of USB-C accessories," said MacDonald.

While the iPad isn't nearly as popular as Apple's iPhone, it's becoming a more critical part of Apple's lineup during the coronavirus pandemic, with millions of customers upgrading their devices for work-from-home and remote learning setups. Showing that increased demand, Apple's posted dramatic growth for its tablet business, jumping nearly 40% so far this year. The PC market has experienced a similar boost, seemingly only limited by worldwide chip shortages that have slowed manufacturing of everything from video game consoles to Ford trucks.

The iPad Mini is a more mobile version of the popular tablet, and its smaller size and new access to 5G uniquely place it between a smartphone and larger tablet. iPads stand out though their thin design, optional keyboard cover and Apple Pencil, which is a favorite among digital artists. Apple's also pitched the iPad as a device for schools, designing apps for books and learning while also offering specialized discounts.