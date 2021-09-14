iPhone 13 Pro finally gets 1 terabyte of storage for $1499, 1TB Pro Max for $1599

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will finally introduce options to buy an Apple phone with a full terabyte of storage built in, Apple said Tuesday. But these highest-end iPhones will cost more than the last generation's, which maxed out at 512 gigabytes: The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro costs $1,499 and the 1TB iPhone Pro Max costs $1,599. That essentially doubles the storage from the 512GB versions for $200 more.

The news dropped came at Apple's event revealing the latest iterations of its iPhone, as well as new Apple Watches and iPads. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be open for preorder Friday and available Sept. 24.

Apple has been criticized over the years for dragging its feet in upgrading storage options for iPhones, and these latest iPhone Pros come with storage-gobbling features like new higher-quality video recording called ProRes, making the need for more space on your phone all the more intense.

Up until now for its "pro" devices, Apple's largely kept between 128GB and 512GB. Apple began offering a 1TB version for its iPad Pro in 2018, but waited until this year to bring that option to the iPhone.

Apple's fall event -- which is virtual again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- tends to be the company's most important of the year. It's when the company announces new iPhones, which represent about half its revenue.

--Ian Sherr contributed to this report.