Live: Apple event: Everything announced iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Apple's new 10.2-inch iPad Woolly mammoths are coming back
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

iPhone 13's starting storage is finally one we can recommend

Apple doubled the iPhone's storage and now you can store more apps, more videos, more everything.

screen-shot-2021-09-14-at-11-17-18-am.png

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks Tuesday at the unveiling of the iPhone 13.

 Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple.

Apple is doubling the minimum capacity of the iPhone 13 and the maximum capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro, the company said at its product event on Tuesday. 

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini feature 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB and 1 terabtye. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Apple made the announcement during its fall event, which was held virtually -- yet again -- because of the pandemic. The company also unveiled the latest versions of the iPad, the iPad Mini and the Apple Watch.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple reveals iPhone 13
0:55
See also