iPhone 13's starting storage is finally one we can recommend

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Apple Event

Apple is doubling the minimum capacity of the iPhone 13 and the maximum capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro, the company said at its product event on Tuesday.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini feature 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.



The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB and 1 terabtye. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Apple made the announcement during its fall event, which was held virtually -- yet again -- because of the pandemic. The company also unveiled the latest versions of the iPad, the iPad Mini and the Apple Watch.