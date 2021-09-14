Apple Watch 7's fall release may be affected by component shortages

Apple

Apple Event

Apple's new Watch Series 7 will be released sometime this fall and may have fallen victim to the COVID-related manufacturing delays the company had signaled earlier in the year.

Apple announced its $399 Watch Series 7 during a livestreaming event Tuesday. The device will feature a 20% larger display than the Series 6, and a design which offers "softer, more rounded corners."

In July the company warned of component shortages that could affect its iPhone line in particular. But the new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lines will instead be available much sooner -- from Friday next week.

Naturally, Apple isn't the only company affected by the pandemic -- industries around the globe have been affected by component shortages, which Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon called a "supply chain crisis."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.