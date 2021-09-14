Live: Apple 2021 event blog iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPad 2021 PS5 restock tracker Woolly mammoths are coming back
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Apple Watch 7's fall release may be affected by component shortages

Apple warned earlier this year that COVID-related shortages would affect some of its products.

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple.

Apple's new Watch Series 7 will be released sometime this fall and may have fallen victim to the COVID-related manufacturing delays the company had signaled earlier in the year.

Apple announced its $399 Watch Series 7 during a livestreaming event Tuesday. The device will feature a 20% larger display than the Series 6, and a design which offers "softer, more rounded corners."

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 7 gets larger display
1:20

In July the company warned of component shortages that could affect its iPhone line in particular. But the new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lines will instead be available much sooner -- from Friday next week.

Naturally, Apple isn't the only company affected by the pandemic -- industries around the globe have been affected by component shortages, which Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon called a "supply chain crisis."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also