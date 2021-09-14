USB-C comes to iPad Mini

Screenshot/Apple

Apple Event

Apple today announced a new iPad Mini, and with it comes support for USB-C charging -- a faster method of charging than the previously used Apple 12W USB power adapter.

While the iPad isn't nearly as popular as Apple's iPhone, it's becoming a more critical part of Apple's lineup during the coronavirus pandemic, with millions of customers upgrading their devices for work-from-home and remote learning setups. Showing that increased demand, Apple's posted dramatic growth for its tablet business, jumping nearly 40% so far this year. The PC market has experienced a similar boost, seemingly only limited by worldwide chip shortages that have slowed manufacturing of everything from video game consoles to Ford trucks.

Just like the iPhone, Apple makes several different types of iPads, ranging from the entry-level iPad Mini to the almost-a-computer iPad Pro. What's helped the iPad stand out though is its thin design, its optional keyboard cover and Apple Pencil, which is a favorite among digital artists. Apple's also pitched the iPad as a device for schools, designing apps for books and learning while also offering specialized discounts.

In the fall of 2020, Apple also introduced its first iPad with an M1 chip, offering the same power as its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, but in a tablet form. CNET reviewer Scott Stein said the device was "dripping with power," but said it needs more capable software to match. So far, critics say Apple's iPadOS software, a cousin to the iPhone's iOS software, hasn't hit that mark despite adding features like running apps side-by-side, a file explorer and other computer-like productivity features.