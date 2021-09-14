iPhone 13 will support 5G in 60 countries, work on over 200 carriers this year

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple.
The new iPhone 13 line sports bigger batteries, updated camera features and improved displays with smaller notches. They also will be better equipped to handle the latest 5G networks.
During its "California Streaming" event, Apple announced that its newest phones will feature custom-designed antennas that support even more 5G bands. All told, the company said that the iPhone 13 line will be able to connect to 5G networks from over 200 carriers in over 60 countries this year.
Developing...
