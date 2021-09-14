Live: Apple 2021 event blog iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPad 2021 PS5 restock tracker Woolly mammoths are coming back
iPhone 13 will support 5G in 60 countries, work on over 200 carriers this year

The iPhone 13 has even more 5G.

Screenshot/CNET
The new iPhone 13 line sports bigger batteries, updated camera features and improved displays with smaller notches. They also will be better equipped to handle the latest 5G networks. 

During its "California Streaming" event, Apple announced that its newest phones will feature custom-designed antennas that support even more 5G bands. All told, the company said that the iPhone 13 line will be able to connect to 5G networks from over 200 carriers in over 60 countries this year. 

